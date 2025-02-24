Perfect Moving & Storage Receives 5.0-Star Average Rating in New York City

Perfect Moving Perfect Moving NYC

Based on over 1,600 customer reviews, the company updates its rating following more than half a decade of service in New York City.

This company lives up to its name! Every detail was taken care of, and the team went above and beyond to ensure my move was perfect. It’s no wonder they have a 5.0-star rating.” — Nancy Stern

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfect Moving & Storage , a provider of relocation and storage services in New York City, announced today that it has achieved a 5.0-star average rating based on feedback from over 1,600 customer reviews. Founded in 2019, the company has maintained a consistently high rating, recently improving from a near-4.9-star average.“In reaching a 5.0-star rating, we are responding directly to the feedback from our clients and the hard work of our team,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving & Storage. “This milestone reflects our ongoing efforts to meet service standards and address customer needs.”The rating encompasses a range of services including local and long-distance moving, storage solutions, and the handling of sensitive items such as art and antiques. Customers have noted the company’s professionalism and attention to detail throughout the moving process. One client remarked, “The team handled my move with professionalism and care from start to finish,” while another observed, “Every detail was managed efficiently, contributing to a smooth moving experience.”The updated 5.0-star average serves as a benchmark for the company’s performance and illustrates its commitment to evolving service standards over its more than half a decade in operation.For additional information or to review detailed customer feedback, please visit www.perfectmoving.com or contact the company at 212-601-2721.About Perfect Moving & StorageEstablished in 2019, Perfect Moving & Storage offers comprehensive moving and storage services in New York City and the surrounding tri-state area. The company focuses on delivering reliable solutions for both residential and commercial clients while continually refining its service offerings based on customer feedback.

