Veterinary Furniture Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the Veterinary furniture Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The global market for veterinary furniture has been showing robust growth, expanding from $2.39 billion in 2024 to a projected $2.55 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%, a testament to the numerous factors boosting the market. These include the rise in veterinary establishments, increased focus on animal healthcare and welfare, growth in global pet ownership, demand for top-quality veterinary services, and an upswing in the number of practicing veterinarians.

But the market isn't stopping at $2.55 billion. With projections hinting at sustained growth, the veterinary furniture market is expected to grow further, reaching $3.24 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2%. Driving this growth are factors like rising demand for exam tables for veterinarians, increased visits to the vet, growing disposable incomes, urbanization, and an increase in zoonotic diseases.

What Drives The Veterinary furniture Market Growth?

The future of veterinary furniture will be shaped by several emerging trends in the forecast period. Technological advancements in veterinary furniture, customized furniture, innovations in design, the adoption of specialized tables, and the use of eco-friendly and sustainable materials are just a few of the trends to watch. Furthermore, the number of veterinarians is set to increase, bolstering the growth of the market going forward. Veterinarians, as licensed medical professionals, specialize in diagnosing, treating, and preventing diseases in animals, ensuring their good health.

With a growth in pet ownership and advancements in veterinary medicine, the demand for veterinary services has surged, prompting a rise in the number of professionals required to handle the complexities of care. In one instance, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission notes that the employment of veterinary nurses in Australia is set to rise by 15.4% in 2023, from 15,400 in 2021 to 17,800 by 2026. Consequently, the increase in the number of veterinarians fuels the growth of the veterinary furniture market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Veterinary furniture Market?

Already, major players in the veterinary furniture market include Midmark Corporation, Burtons Medical Equipment, GPC Medical Limited, JORGENSEN Laboratories, Snyder Manufacturing, Vet Tech Solutions Ltd., David Bailey Furniture Systems Ltd, VETINOX, Conf Industries, Naugra Medical Lab, VETMAX, OLYMPIC VETERINARY, Suburban Surgical Co. Inc., Everest-Tecnovet SL, PetLift, Groomer's Best, Med-Vet International, Dispomed, Doctorgimo, Patterson Veterinary, BiHealthcare, and VSSI Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Veterinary furniture Market?

As competitiveness grows within the industry, companies are focusing on developing advanced veterinary furniture products like veterinary consulting tables to increase efficiency and comfort in veterinary practices. Take the VT-250 Veterinary Consulting Table, a product of US-based Marsden Group. This specialized table, designed with an integrated weighing scale that can accommodate animals up to 250 kg, blends convenience, efficiency, and accuracy, offering veterinarians a more streamlined practice.

How Is The Veterinary furniture Market Segmented?

The veterinary furniture market can be segmented by product type - including tables, lift tables, mobile carts, workstations, boarding and containment solutions, chairs and stools, veterinary cabinets and storage units, and other products, by usage – veterinarian or technician use, patient use, by sales channel – offline, online, and by end-use – veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, other end-uses. Under each segment, there are several subsegments to consider. For example, tables can be examination tables, surgery tables, and treatment tables. Mobile carts can be used to carry instruments, supplies, and utility carts.

What is the Regional Analysis Of Veterinary furniture Market?

Regional insights indicate that North America was the largest region in the veterinary furniture market in 2024. However, the fastest-growing region is expected to be Asia-Pacific in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

