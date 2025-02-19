AI Image Generator Market to USD 1399.5 Million by 2032| SNS Insider

The AI Image Generator Market was USD 328.4M in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1399.5M by 2032, growing at a 17.5% CAGR.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the AI Image Generator Market size was valued at USD 328.4 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 1399.5 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of AI-driven visual content in media, marketing, and e-commerce is fueling market expansion worldwide.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4774 Some of Major Keyplayers:- OpenAI (DALL-E, ChatGPT Image Generation)- NVIDIA (GauGAN, Picasso)- Adobe (Firefly, Sensei)- Midjourney (Midjourney Model, Blend Tool)- Microsoft (VASA-1, Azure OpenAI Services)- Stability AI (Stable Diffusion, Clipdrop)- DeepMind (Dreamer, Visual Transformer)- Runway (Gen-2, Inpainting Tools)- Google DeepMind (Imagen, Parti)- Meta Platforms (Make-A-Scene, Emu)By Component – Software Dominates, Services Registers Fastest CAGRThe Software segment dominated the market accounting for the largest share of more than 78% of the AI Image Generator Market. For content, branding, and digital prototyping businesses from all industries deploy image generation software. Thanks to continuous improvements in the technology behind machine learning and generative AI models, AI-based software continues to develop a wider possibility of realistic high-resolution images across various texts, images, and images.The Services segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the AI-generated images market based on components owing to increasing needs such as custom AI image generation, integration, and AI-driven design consultancy services. To improve visual content strategies, AI branding, and workflow automation, businesses want to monitor companies focused on customized AI training and optimization services.By Organization Size – Large Enterprises Dominate, SMEs Register Fastest GrowthThe Large Enterprises segment is dominated by the AI Image Generator Market as the majority of leading corporations are investing in AI-powered branding, design automation, and marketing tools. From hyper-personalized images through AI-generated imagery help big brands create the perfect content, launch a product faster, and engage better with consumers.The SME segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR rate; AI-based image generation has become all the more embraced due to softness through cloud-based cost-effective AI tools. It enables SMEs to create content using AI to improve the effectiveness of marketing initiatives, generate brand awareness, and compete with large enterprises in digital advertising.By Vertical – Retail & Consumer Goods Leads, Telecom & IT Registers Fastest GrowthAI Image Generator Market is dominated by the Retail & Consumer Goods Sector, due to AI-enabled product visualization, Virtual shopping experiences, and Automated Digital Marketing campaigns Brands use AI-generated images to show hyper-realism product displays, AR for virtual try-ons, and use AI for personalization.The telecom & IT segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to integrations of AI image generation for AI-driven chatbots, and digital branding and provide users with immersive experiences. Telecom companies are harnessing artificial intelligence-powered avatars, real-time image alteration tools, and artificial-intelligence-enabled audio/video/graphic content to fuel customer interaction.AI Image Generator Market Segmentation:By Component- Software- ServicesBy Organization Size- SME’s- Large organizationBy End-user- Media & Entertainment- Healthcare- Fashion- Social Media- E-commerce- OthersEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4774 Key Regional Developments - North America Dominates the Market, Asia-Pacific Registers the Fastest CAGRNorth America dominated the market and accounted for 38% of the revenue share, due to the high adoption rate of AI-enabled creative tools, the presence of multiple tech giants, and more & more advancements in generative AI research. Countries leading in visual content adoption are the U.S. and Canada, where large industries are major users of AI imagery.Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate witnessing the fastest CAGR owing to the growing popularity of e-commerce, the increasing digitalisation with rapid digital transformation across developing nations, and increased investment in AI for content creation. However, this is creating new AI-generated virtual content for games and for social media and online ads in countries such as China, Japan, and Korea. - January 2024 – Adobe introduced AI-powered image generation tools in Photoshop, enhancing realistic rendering for automotive and industrial designers.- March 2024 – NVIDIA launched a deep-learning-based AI image synthesis platform to aid automotive OEMs in creating real-time vehicle prototypes.- May 2024 – OpenAI partnered with a leading car manufacturer to develop AI-generated marketing visuals for electric vehicles (EVs). AI Image Generator Market Segmentation, By End-user10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. Conclusion

