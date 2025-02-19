CHCNAV Hosts 2025 International Partner Conference

George Awarded for Partners George Presented in CHCNAV 2025 DC

CHC Navigation’s 2025 International Partner Conference in Shanghai, focusing on innovation and global collaboration for growth.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHC Navigation (CHCNAV), a global leader in geospatial and positioning technology, successfully held its 2025 International Partner Conference from February 12 to 14 in Shanghai, bringing together over 400 representatives from 82 countries. The event, themed “Leading with Technology, Partnering for Success,” marked the largest gathering in the conference’s history, underscoring CHCNAV’s commitment to advancing global collaboration and technological innovation.

George Zhao, CEO of CHCNAV, opened the conference by welcoming international partners and expressing gratitude for their ongoing support. Highlighting innovation and collaboration as core drivers of growth, he reviewed the company’s achievements in 2024 and outlined strategic priorities for 2025. “Our progress is built on the trust and dedication of our global partners,” he stated. “In this pivotal year, CHCNAV will deepen investments in strategic planning, resource allocation, and localized support systems to transform momentum into sustained growth and stronger brand impact worldwide.”

Francois Martin, Vice President of Global Business at CHCNAV, shared insights into the company’s 2024 performance and 2025 objectives. He noted the successful launch of flagship solutions across global markets and the expansion of long-term partnerships. “In 2025, we will accelerate innovation, explore new industry applications, and deploy specialized local teams to enhance support and customer engagement,” Martin emphasized.

The conference featured in-depth presentations by CHCNAV’s product line managers, who detailed advancements in technology, value for our customers, and future application scenarios. These sessions provided partners with a comprehensive roadmap for collaborative growth.

A highlight of the event was the annual awards ceremony, where George Zhao recognized top-performing partners for their exceptional contributions. Additionally, partners participated in technical workshops, product demonstrations, and tours of CHCNAV’s R&D and production facilities, fostering deeper alignment on shared goals.

Looking ahead, CHCNAV reaffirmed its focus on strengthening global partnerships through cutting-edge solutions and localized support. “Together, we will elevate the CHCNAV brand and deliver even greater value to users worldwide,” concluded George Zhao.

About CHC Navigation

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) creates innovative mapping, navigation, and positioning solutions to make customers' work more efficient. CHCNAV products and solutions cover multiple industries such as geospatial, construction, agriculture, and marine. With a presence across the globe, distributors in more than 130 countries, and more than 1,900 employees, CHC Navigation is recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in geomatics technologies. For more information about CHC Navigation [Huace:300627.SZ], please visit: www.chcnav.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.