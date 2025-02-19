Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market is expected to reach $1,807.65 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6%

PORTLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clinical trials are an important part of the drug development process. However, the cost of conducting clinical trials has increased in the recent years. Therefore, clinical trial imaging is emerging as an alternative measure which can help reduce the cost of drug trial and thus improve the timeline of clinical trials.The global clinical trial imaging market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increased spending for research and development, and increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries. In addition, increasing number of contract research organizations has further boosted the market growth. However, high cost of the imaging systems hampers the market growth.According to the report, the global clinical trial imaging services industry garnered $1.31 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $1.80 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9828 Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRise in the need to outsource imaging in clinical trials, growth in adoption of imaging in clinical trials, and developments in the field of medical imaging technology drive the global clinical trial imaging services market. However, challenges associated with integration of imaging in clinical trials restrain the market growth. On the other hand, progress in image modality creates new opportunities in the coming years.The project and data management services segment to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast periodBased on service type, the project and data management services segment accounted for around one-third of the total share of the global clinical trial imaging services market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027, owing to the high cost associated with performing these tasks in house, which leads to the need to outsource them.Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9828 The animal feed segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast periodBased on end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment contributed to the highest market share with more than two-thirds of the global clinical trial imaging services market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to constant change in needs related to clinical trials.North America to dominate the market throughout the forecast periodBased on region, North America accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global clinical trial imaging services market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in use of imaging as an endpoint in clinical trials and availability of major market players in this province. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to rise in awareness related to use of imaging in clinical trials and rise in number of clinical trials conducted in the region.Leading market playersBioClinica, Inc.Biospective Inc.CalyxERT ClinicalIcon PlcIXICO plcIntrinsic Imaging LLCImaging EndpointsMicron IncMedian TechnologiesMedpace Inc.PharmtraceProScan Imaging.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global clinical trial imaging services market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.The clinical trial imaging services market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.The clinical trial imaging services market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.