Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Soars to USD 58.2 Billion by 2032 Amid Outsourcing Surge | SNS Insider

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SNS Insider unveils its latest analysis on the Biopharmaceutical CMO Market —a sector now valued at USD 15.3 billion in 2023 and projected to surge to USD 58.2 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 16.0% from 2024 to 2032.Market analysisThis growth is attributed to the increasing complexity of biopharmaceutical production, demand for cost-effective manufacturing solutions, and government support for innovation within the biopharmaceutical sectors. In particular, the biopharmaceutical industry is increasingly turning to contract manufacturers (CMOs) to satisfy the positive demand for the availability of biologics monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. The diversity and sophistication of biologics along with the high capital expenditures associated with in-house production have led most pharmaceutical companies to rely on specialist CMOs for their manufacturing needs.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2938 Market Segmentation InsightsBy SourceIn 2023, the mammalian segment held the maximum market share of more than 56.9% of the global biopharmaceutical CMO market. Mammalian cell cultures have long been the workhorses of complex biologics production, from monoclonal antibodies to recombinant proteins, as post-translational modifications are critical to the action of these therapeutics. The segment growth is further aided by the availability of advanced cell line development and bioprocessing technologies that have infused higher yields and scalability into mammalian cell-based manufacturing. However, the mammalian segment is expected to maintain its dominance due to the increasing demand for complex biologics.By ServicesContract manufacturing dominated the biopharmaceutical CMO market with more than 58.0% of the total revenue in 2023. This segment covers various service offerings such as process development, formulation, fill-finish operations, and packaging. The growing complexity of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and the need for tailored knowledge and sophisticated technologies have driven pharmaceutical companies to delegate these key activities to the so-called CMOs. As a result, contract manufacturing enables pharmaceutical companies to concentrate on core competencies, particularly through R&D and marketing, while leveraging the CMO's expertise to ensure the production process is executed in an efficient and cost-effective manner.By ProductIn 2023, the biologics segment dominated the market with over 79.9% of the revenue share. Monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies are biologics, which have become a bedrock of modern medicine, delivering targeted, effective therapies for the complex diseases of cancer, autoimmune conditions, and rare genetic diseases. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising pipeline of biologics, and the increased adoption of biosimilars.The biosimilars segment is also gaining momentum, particularly in emerging markets, where countries and healthcare providers look for cheaper alternatives to biological drugs. Approval of biosimilars in major markets, including the U.S. and Europe, is also a key factor behind increasing demand for biopharmaceutical CMOs focusing on biosimilar production.Key Players in Biopharmaceutical Market• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH• Lonza Group AG• Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd• Rentschler Biopharma SE• JRS Pharma• Biomeva GmbH• ProBioGen AG• Samsung Biologics• Recipharm AB• WuXi Biologics• Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.• Toyobo Co., Ltd.• Samsung Biologics• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Patheon & PPD)• CMC Biologics• WuXi Biologics• AbbVie Inc.• Binex Co., Ltd.• Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.• ICON Plc• Parexel International Corporation• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings• Siegfried Holding AG• Cambrex Corporation• Catalent, Inc., and others.Regional AnalysisNorth America held the largest revenue share of approximately 33.1% of the overall biopharmaceutical CMO market in 2023. The region has a strong biopharmaceutical industry ecosystem, rooted in robust R&D infrastructure, and government policies that recognize and support innovation in biomanufacturing. The U.S. holds the largest share in North America due to major pharma companies and CMOs including Lonza, Catalent, and Patheon. The need for CMO services is also heightened via programs such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expedite the biologic and biosimilar approval processes. Furthermore, investments made by the U.S. government to prepare for pandemics and produce vaccines have opened up massive opportunities for CMOs in the country.Over the forecast period, the demand in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to rise at a significant growth rate. Regional growth is attributed to an increase in investments in healthcare infrastructure, growing demand for affordable biologics, and rapid CMO capabilities expansion in China, India, and South Korea. China and India, the two countries with their cost advantage and skilled workforce become the manufacturing hubs for biopharmaceuticals. The biopharmaceutical CMO market is being propelled by projects such as "Make in India" from the Indian government and "Healthy China 2030", which are in effect in the part.Recent Developments• Lonza announces the expansion of its biomanufacturing facilities in Switzerland and the U.S. in 2023, to meet the growing demand for biologics and cell and gene therapies.• Catalent's sterile injectable products capabilities expanded in January 2024, when the FDA approved a new fill-finish facility in Italy.Buy Full Research Report on Biopharmaceutical CMO Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2938 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Biopharmaceutical CMO Market by Source8. Biopharmaceutical CMO Market by Service9. Biopharmaceutical CMO Market by Product10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionFor further insights and customized research on the Biopharmaceutical CMO Market, contact @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2938 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

