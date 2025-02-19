Foam Glass Market Anticipated to Touch USD 3.3 Billion by 2032 with Sustainability Initiatives | SNS Insider

Foam Glass Market

The foam glass market is expanding rapidly as demand rises for sustainable, energy-efficient insulation in construction, industrial, and environmental sectors.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Foam Glass Market Size was valued at 2.0 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The foam glass market is witnessing significant growth due to its increasing application in industrial and building insulation, coupled with stringent regulations for energy efficiency and sustainability. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has been advocating for improved insulation standards, which has led to increased demand for foam glass in industrial applications. In 2022, Owens Corning, a key player in the market, announced an expansion in its manufacturing capacity to cater to the rising global demand. Additionally, European nations have implemented regulations under the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD), boosting foam glass adoption. China has also intensified its focus on energy-efficient infrastructure, leading to greater demand in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, the foam glass market is benefiting from increased use in LNG storage tanks and cryogenic insulation. Reports from the European Insulation Manufacturers Association (EIMA) indicate that foam glass consumption in the region surged by 15% between 2022 and 2023, driven by the construction sector's shift toward sustainable materials.Get a Sample Report of Foam Glass Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1443 Key Players:• Anhui Huichang New Material Co., Ltd. (Foam Glass Blocks, Foam Glass Granules)• Beijing HuaYu New Materials Co., Ltd. (Foam Glass Insulation, Cellular Glass)• CNUD-EFCO GFT (Foam Glass Insulating Systems, Foam Glass Granulate)• Earthstone International (Foam Glass Aggregate, Foam Glass Abrasives)• GEOCELL Schaumglas (GEOCELL Foam Glass Gravel, GEOCELL Insulating Fill)• Glapor (Foam Glass Boards, Foam Glass Gravel)• GLAPOR Werk Mitterteich GmbH (Foam Glass Panels, Foam Glass Slabs)• JSC Gomelglass (Foam Glass Blocks, Foam Glass Thermal Insulation)• MISAPOR (Foam Glass Gravel, Foam Glass Insulating Fill)• Owens Corning, Ltd. (FOAMGLAS Insulation, FOAMGLAS Perinsul HL)• Pittsburgh Corning Europe NV (FOAMGLAS F, FOAMGLAS HLB)• Polydros S.A (Foam Glass Insulating Panels, Foam Glass Blocks)• Refaglass (Foam Glass Granulate, Foam Glass Insulating Boards)• SHUANGXING Glass Co., Ltd. (Foam Glass Blocks, Foam Glass Insulation)• Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation (Foam Glass Panels, Cellular Glass)• Technoglass Industries (Foam Glass Insulating Material, Foam Glass Granules)• UUSIOAINES OY (Foam Glass Aggregate, Foam Glass Powder)• Veriso Schaumglas GmbH (Foam Glass Insulation Boards, Foam Glass Granulate)• Zhejiang Dehe Insulation Technology Co. (Foam Glass Thermal Insulation, Foam Glass Blocks)• Zhejiang Zhenshen Insulation Technology Corp. (Foam Glass Blocks, Foam Glass Granules)By Type, Closed cell foam glass dominated the market in 2023, holding a 70% shareThe dominance is due to its superior thermal insulation properties, water resistance, and durability. This type is widely used in industrial and building insulation applications where moisture resistance and fireproofing are critical. Industries such as petrochemicals and cryogenic storage have increased their adoption of closed cell foam glass, particularly for LNG storage tanks. For instance, recent developments in the U.S. and China for large-scale LNG infrastructure have boosted the demand for this type of insulation.By Process, the physical process segment led the foam glass market in 2023 with a 60% share.The preference for this process stems from its cost-effectiveness and lower environmental impact compared to chemical processes. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting physical foaming techniques to reduce emissions and align with environmental regulations. For example, recent studies show that physically processed foam glass has up to 30% lower carbon footprint compared to chemically processed variants, making it a preferred choice for eco-conscious builders and industries.By Application, Building & industrial insulation remained the largest application segment in 2023, accounting for 65% of the market.The demand is driven by increasing investments in energy-efficient buildings and industrial facilities. European nations, in particular, have mandated high-performance insulation for commercial buildings, boosting the adoption of foam glass. Additionally, the U.S. and China are leading in industrial insulation demand, particularly for petrochemical plants and storage facilities, further supporting segment growth.North America dominated the foam glass market in 2023, holding a 40% shareThe dominance is due to stringent building regulations, increasing investments in LNG infrastructure, and the presence of key manufacturers. The U.S. Department of Energy has actively promoted the use of energy-efficient insulation, bolstering market growth. Additionally, infrastructure projects in Canada and the U.S. focusing on sustainable construction materials have led to increased foam glass adoption. Companies like Owens Corning and Pittsburgh Corning have expanded production facilities to meet the rising regional demand.Buy Full Research Report on Foam Glass Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1443 Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the foam glass market, expanding at a substantial CAGRThis growth is driven by rising investments in infrastructure projects, increasing adoption of energy-efficient building materials, and government initiatives promoting sustainability. China and India, in particular, have introduced stringent building codes emphasizing high-performance insulation materials. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific's industrial growth, particularly in chemical processing and petrochemicals, is fueling demand for foam glass insulation.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.