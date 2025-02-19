Data Brokers Market Size to Surpass USD 441.4 Billion by 2032 Owing to Growing Demand for Targeted Consumer Insights

The Data Brokers Market is growing at a rapid pace due to the ever-increasing demand for actionable insights derived from vast data pools.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Brokers Market size was USD 257.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 441.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3873 Keyplayers:Oracle (Oracle Data Cloud, Oracle Big Data Appliance)Thomson Reuters (Eikon, DataScope)Equifax, Inc. (Equifax Workforce Solutions, Credit Report Services)CoreLogic (Property Data, Flood Risk Services)TransUnion LLC (CreditVision, TrueRisk)ID Analytics, LLC (ID Network, ID Score)Acxiom LLC (Acxiom Data Solutions, Audience Solutions)IBM (IBM Watson, IBM Cloud Pak for Data)Ignite Technologies (Ignite CRM, Ignite ERP)Epsilon Data Management, LLC (Epsilon Email, Epsilon Data Solutions)Alibaba (Alibaba Cloud, Alipay)TowerData Inc. (Email Validation, Data Enrichment)Intelius, Inc. (People Search, Background Check)Experian (Experian Credit Report, Business Credit Services)LexisNexis (LexisNexis Risk Solutions, LexisNexis Data Exchange)SAP (SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Data Hub)Nielsen (Nielsen Media Impact, Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings)Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) (FICO Score, FICO Analytics)Microsoft (Azure Data Services, Power BI)Surge in Data Creation Drives Growth of Data Brokers MarketThe rapid rise of digitalization, fueled by technologies like cloud computing, IoT, AI, and mobile apps, has exponentially increased the volume of data generated across industries. Data brokers collect, refine, and sell insights from diverse sources, including social media, e-commerce, and public records, enabling businesses to make data-driven decisions and optimize customer targeting. The growing demand for personalized advertising and IoT devices further boosts market growth. Additionally, regulatory frameworks like GDPR and CCPA push businesses to rely on data brokers for compliant, actionable insights, as demonstrated by Google's expansion of AI-driven advertising tools in 2024.Segment AnalysisBy Data Type, Structured Data Dominates the Market with 52% Share in 2023Structured data dominated the market, holding around 52% of the share in 2023. It is leading because of higher processing and analysis efficiency. Structured data is data that’s organized in a known format, such as tables or spreadsheets, which can be easily managed and queried by traditional tools. This structure enables rapid data access, which is crucial in sectors like finance, retail, and healthcare. Moreover, structured data earns wider adoption due to compatibility with several analytical tools.By Pricing Model, Subscription-Based Pricing Model Captures 48% Market Share in 2023The Subscription-Based Pricing model was the leading model in the data brokers market, accounting for around 48% of the market share in 2023. As a result, this model provides businesses with predictable and long-term revenue streams, which is why subscription-based pricing is attractive for service providers and is becoming more popular, especially for software and entertainment providers. The success of subscription-based platforms including Netflix and Spotify shows how successful the service-based model can be in giving consumers access to service, instead of ownership.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3873 By End-User, BFSI Sector Leads Data Brokers Market with 32% Share in 2023The BFSI sector represented the largest market share, around 32%, in 2023. The BFSI sector is trained on huge volumes of data to understand customer segmentation, risk analysis, and fraud detection. BFSI space in data brokers is ever-increasing due to data-driven insights such as easing demand for customized financial products, online consumption of banking services, etc.By Customer Category, Businesses Dominate Data Brokers Market as Key Customers in 2023In 2023, businesses dominated the customer category in the Data Brokers Market. Data brokers are organizations that purchase and compile data from many sources and sell these highly coveted consumer insights to companies in multiple industries, including retail, healthcare, and finance. Through this methodology, data brokers can offer businesses refined and actionable insights into customer preferences, behaviors, and market dynamics, helping them to create targeted marketing initiatives, streamline operations, and bolster customer engagement.By Region, North America Leads Data Brokers Market with 48% Share in 2023North America accounted for the largest share of the market, around 48%, in 2023. The leading position can be ascribed to several factors including a high level of industrial activity, the presence of innovative technologies, and stringent regulatory scenarios. With its developed manufacturing sector, the U.S. is a central actor in the expansion of the data broker’s market. There is 2.4tr USD raw GDP in the manufacturing segment (right now, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis( www.bea.gov )), which suggests demands for advanced data services are estimated to augment significantly. Furthermore, strict safety and quality regulations are leading to the adoption of durable materials in industrial processes, thus, fueling the data broker's market.

