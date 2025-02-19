Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market to Hit USD 1.78 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Automation Trends | SNS Insider

Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market

Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market surges as automation, stringent hygiene regulations, and advanced filtration systems drive demand across key industries.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market size was estimated at USD 1.06 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.78 Billion by 2032 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.95% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. Due to the increasing demand for cleanliness, efficiency, and compliance with stringent hygiene regulations, the Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market is experiencing robust growth. The expanding industrial automation, coupled with rising concerns about workplace safety and sanitation, is driving this demand.Get a Sample Report of Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3665 Key Players:- Nilfisk Holding A/S: (VHS120, Attix 33)- Tennant Company: (V-BP-7 Backpack, S9 Walk-Behind Sweeper)- Comac SpA: (CA30 45E, Comac Innova)- Diversey, Inc.: (TASKI AERO 8, TASKI AERO BP)- Columbus Cleaning Machines Ltd: (Vacuum 600, RA55)- Numatic International Ltd: (Henry HVR160, Numatic WV470)- American Vacuum Company: (Hurricane Series, 55-Gallon Industrial Vacuums)- Big Brute Industries Pty Ltd: (Big Brute Warehouseman, Big Brute Popular)- Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG: (NT 40/1 Tact, BV 5/1 Bp)- Bosch Professional Power Tools and Accessories: (GAS 35 L AFC, GAS 18V-10 L)- Depureco Industrial Vacuums: (Fox 2B, MiniBull)- RGS Vacuum Systems: (RGS A327, RGS 220I Series)- Delfin Industrial Vacuums: (DM3, Zefiro 75)- Vooner FloGard Corporation: (VFD Series Vacuum Cleaners)- Hako Group: (Supervac 50, Hamster 600E)- IPC Group: (GP 1/16 Wet&Dry, GS 3/78 W&D)- Soteco S.p.A.: (PANDA 503, PLANET 22)- EXAIR Corporation: (Chip Vac, Heavy Duty HEPA Vac)- Goodway Technologies Corporation: (VAC-2, GVC-18000)- Tiger-Vac International Inc.: (ATEX Certified Vacuums, HEPA 2V)Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market: Wet & Dry, Electric Power, and Food & Beverages Segments Lead in 2023By Type: The Wet & Dry segment dominated the market share of over 65.12% in 2023. This vacuum cleaner cleans both wet spills and dry debris, so it’s quite versatile. Due to its adaptations, it is suitable for a range of industrial environments, including factories, warehouses, and construction sites. The Wet Dry vacuum cleaner is based on advanced technology which makes it a versatile cleaning device since it can efficiently collect both liquid and solid waste. The demand for their products in harsh conditions has undoubtedly played a huge role in their market leadership position.By Power Source: The Electric segment dominated the market share of over 42.04% in 2023. Vacuum cleaners powered by electricity are more commonly used, both their output of power and suction are consistent. Many operations use them in industries such as manufacturing, commercial, and commercial settings, where they are effective and can ensure sustained performance even after long periods of use. Electric models are preferred because they are easy to use, require little maintenance, and can tackle a variety of cleaning tasks. This has made them the leading providers of industrial cleaning services.By Industry: The Food & Beverages segment dominated the market share of over 32% in 2023. When it comes to keeping food processing plants, breweries and packaging facilities clean and hygienic, industrial vacuum cleaners are the solution. They are specifically designed, or work to remove food waste, dust, and other contaminants, reducing the risk of cross-contamination and ensuring compliance with tight health and safety standards. In this industry, cleanliness is directly linked to product quality and safety, and these workers play a crucial role in keeping everything sanitary. Such customers are now driving their demand for such practices in food manufacturing due to the high usage of hygiene factors.Europe Leads Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing RegionEurope's region dominated the market share of over 38.02% in 2023, attributed to its well-established industrial base, especially in the automotive, chemicals, and food & beverage industries, which require a high level of cleanliness and sanitation. Demand for industrial cleaning equipment is also boosted by strict regulations across the region, which impose stringent standards on workplace hygiene and safety. With mature manufacturing sectors and strict regulatory compliance, countries like Germany, France, and the UK.Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market due to rapid industrialization across key countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. This is due to the manufacturing activities in various sectors like automotive, electronics and food processing are witnessing growth, which are demanding advanced cleaning solutions to ensure operational efficiency. The demand for vacuum cleaners is also growing due to the rapid adoption of automation and mechanization in industrial processes.Buy Full Research Report on Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3665 Recent Developments- In September 2024: EXAIR Corporation patented the EasySwitch Wet-Dry Vac, an advanced vacuum cleaner designed for industrial use. Powered by compressed air, it doesn't require electric motors, which makes it safer for use in hazardous areas.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

