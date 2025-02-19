Composite Resin Market Poised for USD 41.74 Billion Valuation by 2032 with a 6.04% CAGR | Report by SNS Insider

Composite Resin Market

Composite Resin Market expands as demand grows in construction and renewable energy sectors, driven by durability, strength, and sustainability benefits.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The composite resin market was valued at USD 24.62 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 41.74 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.04% from 2024 to 2032. Composite materials are increasingly replacing traditional materials like metal and wood, which is an essential component driving market growth. Stringent emissions and fuel efficiency targets, especially in the automotive and aerospace sectors, are among the factors fuelling demand for high-performance composites. Additionally, the rise in demand for dry blend resins and the development of sustainable and recyclable composite materials are propelling the market growth.Get a Sample Report of Composite Resin Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1911 Key Players:• Schott Bader Company Limited (Epoxy Resins, Vinyl Ester Resins)• SABIC (Polycarbonate Resins, Epoxy Resins)• Huntsman International LLC (Araldite Epoxy Resins, Huntsman Vinyl Ester Resins)• The Dow Chemical Company (DER Epoxy Resins, D.E.R. 331)• Hexion Inc (Epoxy Resins, Phenolic Resins)• Polynt S.p.A. (Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Vinyl Ester Resins)• Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Epoxy Resins, Hardener for Epoxy Resins)• Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (Phenolic Resins, Epoxy Resins)• Royal DSM N.V (DSM Composite Resins, Akulon Resins)• BASF SE (Molded Resins, Glass Fiber Reinforced Resins)• Arkema SA (Acrylates Resins, Epoxy Resins)• Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (Acrylic Resins, Vinyl Ester Resins)• 3M (Scotchcast Resin, 3M Epoxy Resins)• Lanxess AG (Durethan Resins, Tepex Composite Materials)• Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (Epoxy Resins, Silane Coupling Agents)• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Epoxy Resins, Polycarbonate Resins)• Toray Industries Inc. (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin, Epoxy Resin)• Sika AG (Sikadur Resins, Epoxy Grouts)• Ineos Styrolution (Styrene-based Resins, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resins)• Cytec Solvay Group (Aerospace Resins, Epoxy Resin Systems)By Resin Type, Thermoplastic Composite Resin Segment Held the Largest Market Share of Around 68% in 2023Thermoplastic composite materials can be fully thermally processed for recycling, which provides a reduction in waste and lower production cost, rendering such capability of recyclability of significant interest to automotive, aerospace, and construction industries requiring high-performance materials at a competitive price. Moreover, thermoplastic composite resins exhibit superior mechanical properties in terms of great strength, impact- resistance, and thermal stability enabling their high-performance applications including lightweight automotive parts and high-durable aerospace components.By Application, the Construction & Infrastructure Segment Held the Largest Market Share of Around 30% in 2023This is due to the high demand for sustainable and long-lasting materials that are also lightweight and resistant to corrosion, and as a result, its application in modern construction projects is expanding. Abstract Composite resins have many applications as structural reinforcement, panels, and roofing material because they have excellent durability and longer life span under severe environmental loading conditions as compared to traditional materials such as steel and concrete.Buy Full Research Report on Composite Resin Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1911 Asia-Pacific Held the Largest Market Share of Around 46% in 2023Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the composite resin market, driven by rapid industrialization, growing construction activities, and increasing demand for lightweight materials in transportation. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing a surge in composite resin consumption due to expanding automotive and aerospace industries. Government initiatives promoting fuel-efficient vehicles and renewable energy sources, such as wind energy, have further propelled the demand for composite materials. Additionally, the construction industry in the region is incorporating advanced composite materials for infrastructure development, boosting market growth. The presence of a strong manufacturing base and a well-established supply chain in Asia-Pacific further solidifies its dominance in the composite resin market.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

