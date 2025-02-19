Adhesive Tapes Market to Reach USD 134.6 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Industrial Demand | SNS Insider

Adhesive Tapes Market

Rising demand for eco-friendly adhesive tapes, driven by sustainability efforts and technological advancements, accelerates market growth across industries.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The adhesive tapes market was valued at USD 81.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 134.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.80% from 2024 to 2032. The increase in demand for quick and economical bonding solutions in industrial and consumer applications is propelling the growth of the market. The growing demand for durability, flexibility, and better adhesion properties are the prime factors which is driving the market for adhesive tapes and which make them key components in several industries. Moreover, increased development of pressure-sensitive adhesives and the upsurge in the environment-friendly nature of these tapes have also become a catalyst for market growth.Get a Sample Report of Adhesive Tapes Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1973 Key Players:• 3M Company (VHB Tape, Scotch Mounting Tape, Masking Tape)• Avery Dennison Corporation (Fas-Flex Tapes, High-Performance Films, Pressure-Sensitive Tapes)• Berry Global Inc. (Duct Tape, Electrical Tape, Acrylic Foam Tape)• Intertape Polymer Group (Aluminum Foil Tape, Masking Tape, Carton Sealing Tape)• Lintec Corporation (Adhesive Films, Labeling Tapes, Pressure-Sensitive Adhesive Tapes)• Lohmann GmbH (DuploCOLL Tape, Bonding Films, High-Performance Adhesive Tapes)• Nitto Denko Corporation (Double-Sided Tapes, Electrical Insulation Tapes, Surface Protection Tapes)• Rogers Corporation (PORON Urethane Foam Tapes, BISCO Silicone Tapes, Adhesive Cushioning Tapes)• Scapa Group PLC (Industrial Adhesive Tapes, Medical Grade Adhesive Tapes, Electrical Tapes)• Tesa SE (Double-Sided Tapes, Masking Tapes, Anti-Slip Tapes)• Adchem Corporation (Transfer Adhesive Tapes, Double-Coated Tapes, Laminating Tapes)• Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Masking Tapes, Medical Tapes, Surface Protection Tapes)• Arkema S.A. (Kynar Adhesive Tapes, Bostik Adhesive Tapes, Acrylic Foam Tapes)• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (LOCTITE Adhesive Tapes, TEROSON Adhesive Tapes, Electrical Tapes)• Johnson & Johnson (Surgical Tapes, Sports Adhesive Tapes, Medical Tapes)• Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (Foam Tapes, PTFE Adhesive Tapes, Industrial Insulation Tapes)• Shurtape Technologies LLC (Duct Tapes, Masking Tapes, Electrical Tapes)• Sika AG (Double-Sided Adhesive Tapes, Insulation Tapes, Surface Protection Tapes)• Wacker Chemie AG (Silicone Adhesive Tapes, Double-Sided Tapes, Heat-Resistant Tapes)• Wonder Tape (Double-Coated Tapes, Foam Tapes, Bonding Tapes)By Base Material, Paper Segment Held the Largest Market Share of Around 40% in 2023The high handling ease, high flexibility, and eco-friendly nature of paper adhesive tapes are expected to fuel high demand for tape for packaging applications, labeling as well as craft applications across the globe over the forecast period. Growing e-Commerce & retail activities along with secure solutions in packaging have caused paper tapes to have a high demand. Wardrobe masking tapes, for example, are often made with paper that is used for painting and construction jobs and can simply be peeled off without leaving any residues.By Technology Water-based technology held the Largest Market Share of Around 50% In 2023.Water-based adhesives are on the rise these days because they are environmentally friendly as well as low VOC rated compared to solvent-based adhesives. It is environmentally friendly and also good for the users but its adhesion properties are perfect. Packaging is one field where this technology has an edge considering international consumer trends are now moving towards sustainable and environment-friendly choices. Stringent environment regulations have led several companies to also prefer water-based adhesive tapes to satisfy their packaging needs, thereby strengthening their position in the market, for example.By Application, the Packaging Segment Held the Largest Market Share of Around 35% in 2023.The packaging sector emerged as the dominant application segment, driven by the booming e-commerce industry and increasing demand for secure packaging solutions. Adhesive tapes are extensively used in carton sealing, bundling, and labeling applications, ensuring product safety and ease of handling. The rise in demand for tamper-evident and recyclable adhesive tapes in the food, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods industries has also contributed to the segment's growth.Buy Full Research Report on Adhesive Tapes Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1973 North America Held the Largest Market Share of Around 35% in 2023.In North America, the rapid growth of well-established industries such as packaging, automotive, healthcare, and electronics further bolster the adhesive tapes market. Growing demand for high-quality, sustainable adhesive solutions in the region, combined with strong production capabilities, the regional market has shown robust growth. Furthermore, the growing usage of green and environmentally friendly, biodegradable adhesive tapes due to strict measures against carbon emissions is increasing demand in the adept market. It also offers high-quality, stress-tolerant adhesive tape with advanced formulation technology making it easy to expand the market in the region with the existence of the major adhesive tape manufacturers in the respective regions. Moreover, the rapidly growing e-commerce sector has led to an increased demand for convenient and effective packaging solutions, thereby contributing to the growth of the adhesive tapes market in North America.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.