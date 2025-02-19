Edutainment Market to Surpass USD 7.74 Billion by 2032 Driven by Rising Demand for Immersive Learning

The market has gained considerable momentum over the past few years, driven by the rising demand for innovative and engaging learning methods.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Edutainment Market size was USD 2.06 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.74 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3869 Keyplayers:LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. (LeapPad Academy, LeapStart)Disney Interactive (Disney Infinity, Club Penguin)Nickelodeon (ViacomCBS) (Nick Jr. App, Moose A. Moose)VTech Communications, Inc. (VTech Learning Tablet, VTech Kidizoom Camera)Osmo (By Tangible Play, Inc.) (Osmo Genius Kit, Osmo Monster)Samsung Electronics (Samsung Smart School, Samsung Gear VR)Mattel, Inc. (Fisher-Price Smart Toy, Barbie Learn & Play)Kahoot! (Kahoot! Game-based Learning Platform, Kahoot! Academy)Pixar Animation Studios (Pixar in a Box)Razor USA LLC (Razor A Kick Scooter)CuriosityStream (CuriosityStream Subscription Service)Duolingo (Duolingo Language Learning App)Code.org (Hour of Code, CS Fundamentals)Wondershare Technology (FamiSafe)Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (EdTech Solutions, K-12 Learning Platforms)National Geographic Kids (National Geographic Kids App)TinkerPlay (by TinkRworks) (TinkerPlay App)Minecraft (by Mojang Studios) (Minecraft Education Edition)Funbrain (Funbrain Interactive Games)Skillshare (Skillshare Online Learning Platform)Kidzania (Kidzania Interactive Learning Centers)Legoland Discovery Center (LEGO-based Interactive Learning Centers)Kindercity (Kindercity Play and Learn Centers)Plabo (Plabo Interactive Learning Playgrounds)Pororo Park (Pororo Park Interactive Entertainment Centers)Curiocity (Curiocity Interactive Science Centers)Totter’s Otterville (Totter’s Otterville Interactive Play Zones)Mattel Play Town (Mattel Play Town Interactive Learning Centers)Little Explorers (Little Explorers Play Zones)Kidz Holding S.A.L (Kidz Holding Interactive Learning Experiences)The Rising Influence of Edutainment in Education and Social MediaThe Edutainment Market's demand for interactive, immersive learning experiences took over traditional passive methods. Gamification, VR, and AR have led to more effective and engaging learning experiences than ever before. VR offers fully immersive experiences, like visiting historical places or running virtual science experiments. It uses rewards and challenges, which is an incentive for continuous learning.By Gaming Type, Interactive Gaming Dominates the Edutainment Market with a 39% Share in 2023The Interactive gaming segment holds the largest share of the edutainment market, accounting for approximately 39% of total revenue in 2023. This segment is flourishing, fueled by the growing appetite for learning that is engaging as well as educational. Interactive and engaging learning of Gamification, AR, and VR technologies. These games are tailored to the individual student, allowing them to learn at their own pace while actively engaging in the lesson. This segment is particularly popular among millennials and Generation Z, educational institutions, and schools, resulting in entertainment media content creation and gaming while being an educational growth sector in the digital age.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3869 By Facility Size, Mid-Sized Facilities (5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft.) Dominate the Edutainment Market with a 40% Share in 2023The Facility size segment of 5,001 to 10,000 square feet dominated the edutainment market in 2023, with this size accounting for approximately 40% of the total market share. The different activities supported by this facility size include VR and AR simulations, games, and exhibits which make their environment ideal for interactive learning experiences. Mid-sized facilities have the space to provide a stimulating, educational experience, whilst providing the highest level of customer experience. This sizing is especially popular wherein a space is required to be utilized for multi-purpose learning such as gaming zones, educational centers, and interactive exhibits.By Revenue Source, Entry Fees & Tickets Segment Dominates Edutainment Market in 2023In 2023, the Entry Fees & Tickets segment dominated the edutainment market, accounting for a significant portion of the overall revenue. This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of core edutainment centers, including interactive museums, gaming zones, and educational theme parks, which have diversified their revenue generation apparatus through ticket sales. Visitors want more hands-on, immersive learning experiences, which is why demand for entry-based experiences. The emergence of such centers and their capacity to provide enthralling and informative substances in real estate have established the supremacy of the entry fees & tickets portion in the market.By Region, North America Leads Edutainment Market, While Asia-Pacific Becomes Fastest-Growing RegionNorth America is a dominant player in the global edutainment market, accounting for approximately 40% of the market share in 2023. This growth has been driven by many factors, such as the advancement in technology, high digital penetration, and creative ways to deliver educational content. American tools lead the integration of tools such as gamification, VR, and AR in the emerging technologies category within education. The region benefits from significant investments in edutainment startups, and there is a strong supporting digital education infrastructure and a favorable regulatory environment.Asia-Pacific has emerged as the fastest-growing region in the edutainment market, fueled by rising technological adoption, increasing disposable incomes, and a greater focus on digital education. Countries like China, India, and Japan are driving this growth, with significant investments in digital infrastructure and educational reforms.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/edutainment-market-3869 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

