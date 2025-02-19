Quantum Computing Market to Reach USD 10.31 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Quantum Computing Market is expanding rapidly, driven by enterprise adoption, cloud-based solutions, investments, and tech collaborations

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quantum Computing Market was valued at USD 1.03 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.31 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 29.1% (2024-2032). This report covers adoption rate, quantum cloud computing adoption, funding & investment trends, and partnerships & collaborations. Growing enterprise adoption, expanding cloud-based solutions, and rising government and private investments drive market growth. Strategic collaborations among tech giants, startups, and research institutions are accelerating innovation, strengthening the quantum computing ecosystem, and enhancing commercialization.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2740 Keyplayers:MagTek Inc. (MagTek Card Readers, MagTek Secure Payment Solutions)Transaction Network Services Inc. (TNS Payment Gateway, TNS Secure Payments)PayPal (PayPal Fraud Protection, PayPal Commerce Platform)Forter (Forter Fraud Prevention, Forter Account Protection)CyberSource (CyberSource Fraud Management, CyberSource Payment Gateway)Verifi (Verifi Chargeback Prevention, Verifi Order Insight)Symantec (Broadcom) (Symantec Data Loss Prevention, Symantec Endpoint Protection)Thales (Thales CipherTrust, Thales HSM)Gemalto (Gemalto SafeNet, Gemalto Identity Protection)SecurePay (SecurePay Fraud Prevention, SecurePay Payment Gateway)RSA Security (RSA FraudAction, RSA SecurID)Visa (Visa Advanced Authorization, Visa Risk Manager)Mastercard (Mastercard SecureCode, Mastercard Identity Check)TransUnion (TransUnion Fraud Detection, TransUnion Credit Risk)Fiserv (Fiserv Fraud Detection, Fiserv Payment Gateway)Ingenico Group (Ingenico Payment Gateway, Ingenico Fraud Detection)Worldpay (Worldpay Fraud Prevention, Worldpay Payment Gateway)BlueSnap (BlueSnap Fraud Prevention, BlueSnap Payment Solutions)Payoneer (Payoneer Payment Gateway, Payoneer Fraud Prevention)Trustwave (Trustwave Managed Security Services, Trustwave Threat Detection)Sift (Sift Digital Trust Platform, Sift Account Protection)ACI Worldwide (ACI Worldwide Fraud Detection, ACI Worldwide Payments Hub)Kount (Kount Fraud Prevention, Kount Payment Gateway)TokenEx (TokenEx Tokenization, TokenEx Payment Gateway)System Segment Led the Quantum Computing Market with a 63% Revenue Share in 2023, Services Segment Poised for the Fastest GrowthThe System segment led the Quantum Computing Market in 2023 with a 63% revenue share, fueled by ongoing hardware improvements, rising investment in quantum processors, and expanding enterprise-level implementations. Top technology companies and research centers are concentrating on creating scalable quantum systems, building their adoption across sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and defense, further enhancing market leadership.The Services segment will develop at the highest CAGR of 30.29% (2024-2032), powered by the rising trend of cloud-based quantum computing and the need for consulting, optimization, and algorithm development services. Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) is being utilized by companies to leverage quantum capabilities without the high costs of infrastructure, enabling market growth and speeding up adoption in various industries.On-Premises Segment Led the Quantum Computing Market with a 71% Revenue Share in 2023, Cloud Segment Set for the Fastest Growth at a 30.77% CAGROn-Premises captured the largest market share of 71% in the Quantum Computing Market in 2023 due to data protection issues, need for high-performance computing, and tailored quantum system installations. The BFSI, government, and defense sectors demand on-premises deployments due to enhanced data control and superior hardware performance, which continues to drive their leading market position.The Cloud segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 30.77% (2024-2032) due to the growing adoption of Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) and affordable access to quantum resources. Cloud-based solutions remove the necessity for costly infrastructure, allowing startups and enterprises to test quantum computing, driving commercialization and democratizing access to quantum technology.Optimization Segment Led the Quantum Computing Market with a 36% Revenue Share in 2023, Machine Learning Segment Set for the Fastest GrowthThe Optimization category led the Quantum Computing Market in 2023 with a 36% share of revenue, fueled by its pivotal application in logistics, supply chain optimization, finance, and pharmaceutical discovery. Quantum algorithms immensely improve route optimization, portfolio management, and material simulations, thus becoming a necessity for businesses in need of faster and more effective problem-solving ability, driving market dominance.The Machine Learning segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 31.26% during 2024-2032, driven by the growing convergence of quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI). Quantum-enhanced machine learning speeds up big data processing, pattern detection, and predictive modeling, making it extremely valuable for industries such as healthcare, cybersecurity, and autonomous systems, leading to high growth and innovation.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2740 BFSI Segment Led the Quantum Computing Market with a 24% Revenue Share in 2023, Healthcare Segment Set for the Fastest GrowthThe BFSI segment led the Quantum Computing Market in 2023 with a 24% revenue share, fueled by its potential to improve risk assessment, fraud detection, and portfolio optimization. Banks and financial institutions are using quantum algorithms for more efficient and precise market simulations, cryptographic security, and trading strategies, making BFSI a primary driver of quantum computing adoption.The Healthcare sector is anticipated to advance at the highest CAGR of 31.74% between 2024 and 2032, driven by the expanding use of quantum computing across drug development, genomics, and personalized medicine. Accelerated molecular modeling, disease prediction, and clinical trials via quantum-enabled simulations facilitate paradigm shifts in treatments and stimulate swift adoption in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.North America Led the Quantum Computing Market with a 36% Revenue Share in 2023, Asia Pacific Set for the Fastest GrowthNorth America dominated the Quantum Computing Market in 2023, holding a 36% revenue share, driven by massive R&D investments, strong government funding, and the presence of leading quantum technology companies. The U.S. leads in quantum research, with initiatives from tech giants like IBM, Google, and Microsoft, alongside collaborations with government agencies and academic institutions, fostering rapid technological advancements and commercialization.Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 31.93% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by increasing government investments, academic research programs, and industrial adoption. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are aggressively investing in quantum technology, semiconductor advancements, and AI integration. Growing demand from industries like finance, healthcare, and manufacturing further accelerates quantum computing adoption in the region.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/quantum-computing-market-2740 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.