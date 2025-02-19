Payment Security Market to Reach USD 91.3 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Payment Security Market is growing rapidly, driven by AI-powered fraud prevention, rising digital transactions, and strict compliance needs.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Payment Security Market was valued at USD 25.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 91.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.07% from 2024 to 2032. This report includes an in-depth analysis of feature trends, user demographics, software integration capabilities, and the impact of payment security on decision-making. Market growth is driven by rising digital transactions, increasing cyber threats, and advancements in AI-driven fraud prevention. Enhanced authentication methods and regulatory compliance further shape the evolving security landscape.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4146 Keyplayers:MagTek Inc. (MagTek Card Readers, MagTek Secure Payment Solutions)Transaction Network Services Inc. (TNS Payment Gateway, TNS Secure Payments)PayPal (PayPal Fraud Protection, PayPal Commerce Platform)Forter (Forter Fraud Prevention, Forter Account Protection)CyberSource (CyberSource Fraud Management, CyberSource Payment Gateway)Verifi (Verifi Chargeback Prevention, Verifi Order Insight)Symantec (Broadcom) (Symantec Data Loss Prevention, Symantec Endpoint Protection)Thales (Thales CipherTrust, Thales HSM)Gemalto (Gemalto SafeNet, Gemalto Identity Protection)SecurePay (SecurePay Fraud Prevention, SecurePay Payment Gateway)RSA Security (RSA FraudAction, RSA SecurID)Visa (Visa Advanced Authorization, Visa Risk Manager)Mastercard (Mastercard SecureCode, Mastercard Identity Check)TransUnion (TransUnion Fraud Detection, TransUnion Credit Risk)Fiserv (Fiserv Fraud Detection, Fiserv Payment Gateway)Ingenico Group (Ingenico Payment Gateway, Ingenico Fraud Detection)Worldpay (Worldpay Fraud Prevention, Worldpay Payment Gateway)BlueSnap (BlueSnap Fraud Prevention, BlueSnap Payment Solutions)Payoneer (Payoneer Payment Gateway, Payoneer Fraud Prevention)Trustwave (Trustwave Managed Security Services, Trustwave Threat Detection)Sift (Sift Digital Trust Platform, Sift Account Protection)ACI Worldwide (ACI Worldwide Fraud Detection, ACI Worldwide Payments Hub)Kount (Kount Fraud Prevention, Kount Payment Gateway)TokenEx (TokenEx Tokenization, TokenEx Payment Gateway)By Solutions, Fraud Detection & Prevention Segment Leads Payment Security Market with 54% Share, Tokenization Segment Set for Rapid GrowthThe fraud detection & prevention segment dominated the payment security market in 2023 with more than 54% revenue share, as fraud is a persistent threat. Fraudsters employ techniques such as identity fraud, account takeovers, and social engineering attacks. Online transactions increasing, fraud prevention products are necessary to protect digital payments and reduce security threats.The tokenization market is expected to grow robustly over the forecast period, enhancing payment security and convenience across devices. Tokenization replaces sensitive payment card information with encrypted tokens, protecting transactions for point-of-sale systems, mobile payments, and e-commerce. Tokens on smartphones, wearables, or computers facilitate instant and secure transactions across multiple payment channels.By Platform, POS-Based/Mobile-Based Segment Leads Payment Security Market with 59% Share, Web-Based Segment Set for Significant GrowthIn 2023, the payment security market was led by the POS-based/mobile-based segment with more than 59% revenue share. Extensively deployed across retail, hospitality, and healthcare, these solutions facilitate quick and secure transactions through mobile devices and POS terminals. Nevertheless, vulnerabilities such as data breaches and card skimming are fueling the need for encryption, tokenization, fraud detection, and multi-factor authentication products.The web-based segment is expected to grow at a strong CAGR due to the growing usage of e-commerce and digital payments. Customers find it convenient to make online transactions, utilizing desktops and mobile phones for hassle-free buying. With digital payments becoming the backbone of new-age commerce, web-based security solutions become very important in securing online transactions.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4146 By Organization Size, Large Enterprise Segment Leads Payment Security Market with 69% Share, SME Segment Set for Fastest GrowthIn 2023, the large enterprise segment led the payment security market, with more than 69% of revenue. Companies value strong security systems to safeguard customer information and reduce fraud threats. With increased transaction volumes and rising cyber attacks, large enterprises spend a lot on advanced security solutions to provide secure transactions and retain customer confidence.The SME segment will expand at the highest CAGR, driven by growing usage of digital payment options, mobile payments, and e-commerce sites. Online payment gateways are utilized by small organizations to expand client base and simplify transactions. Growing demand for secure and effortless payment processing is driving investment in security solutions among SMEs globally.By Application,Retail & E-commerce Sector Dominates Payment Security Market, Driven by Rising Digital Transactions and Fraud Prevention NeedsThe retail & e-commerce sector led the payment security market in 2023, accounting for the highest revenue share. With the surge in online shopping, mobile payments, and digital wallets, securing transactions against fraud, data breaches, and cyber threats has become essential. Retailers and e-commerce platforms are integrating encryption, tokenization, and fraud detection systems to protect customer data. The growing adoption of omnichannel payment systems, combined with stringent regulatory compliance, is further fueling the demand for advanced payment security solutions in this sector, making it the market leader.North America Leads, Asia Pacific Poised for Fastest Payment Security Market Growth, Fueled by Regulatory Compliance and Security StandardsNorth America led the payment security market in 2023, with a 37% revenue share. The availability of international payment security vendors such as Visa, Mastercard, and U.S. Bancorp supports the dominance of the region. Growing use of digital payments across retail, restaurants, and malls fuels demand. Also, growing opportunities for security vendors drive the market, making North America a prime location for payment security innovation.Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest CAGR growth from 2024 to 2032. Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest CAGR growth from 2024 to 2032. The growth in Asia Pacific comes from strict regulation requirements and standards of compliance to ensure strong security systems. Governments such as China, India, and Japan mandate strict payment security regulations, prompting demand for stronger security solutions. Increased digital transactions and regulatory activities make Asia Pacific a significant growth area.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/payment-security-software-market-4146

