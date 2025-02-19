Electronic Stability Control Market Accelerates with Rising Demand for Safer, Smarter Vehicles

Electronic Stability Control Market Share

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DC, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electronic stability control market size generated $8.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10765 Factors such as rise in concern associated with road safety, greater adoption of driver assistance systems, high demand for vehicles equipped with safety features, and stringent safety rules and regulations are expected to drive the electronic stability control market growth. However, increase in vehicle cost due to integration of ESC, and unavailability of raw materials are the factors that hamper the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements, surge in adoption of autonomous vehicles, and greater demand from emerging countries are the factors expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.Although the European, Japan, Korea, and North American markets have registered almost complete or complete ESC penetration for a few years now, emerging markets such as South America, India, and China are expected to make progress in terms of ESC penetration over the next few years. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Increase in sale of passenger cars across the Asia-Pacific region has been observed. Several countries in the region such as India are planning to implement mandates regarding the use of ESC in vehicles in the coming years. ESC continues to remain a feature that is largely present in premium vehicles in emerging automotive markets.Leading players of the global electronic stability control market analyzed in the research include 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢, 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐙𝐅 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐆, 𝐀𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐫-𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐬𝐞 𝐀𝐆, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10765 The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global electronic stability control market based on component, vehicle type, vehicle propulsion, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on component, the hydraulic unit segment held the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global electronic stability control market in 2021, and is estimated to dominate the global market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the sensors segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the ECU segment.Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment was the largest in 2021, capturing two-thirds of the global electronic stability control market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.Based on vehicle propulsion, the ICE segment was the largest in 2021, capturing over 90% of the global electronic stability control market share, and is likely to lead the trail through 2031. However, the electric and hybrid segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global electronic stability control market share , and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast timeframe. However, the market in the same region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electronic-stability-control-market/purchase-options 𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘:1. By component, the sensors segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.2. By vehicle type, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.3. By vehicle propulsion, the electric and hybrid segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.4. By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 