USA Animal Model Market Surpasses Projected Growth to USD 1,487.9 Million by 2033

Animal models are widely used in oncology to study the biochemical and physiological processes of the occurrence and development of cancer.

Animal models for drug discovery and development have played a crucial role in the characterization of disease pathophysiology and associated mechanisms of injury and target identification.” — Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The USA animal model market has achieved a significant milestone, reaching an estimated value of approximately USD 976.1 million in 2023, marking a pivotal moment in the field of biomedical research. According to a comprehensive study by Future Market Insights, this market is poised for continued growth, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2023 to 2033.The market's robust growth is indicative of the expanding demand for animal models in scientific and biomedical research, a demand expected to drive the market to an impressive valuation of USD 1,487.9 million by 2033. The market's robust growth is indicative of the expanding demand for animal models in scientific and biomedical research, a demand expected to drive the market to an impressive valuation of USD 1,487.9 million by 2033. This upward trend underscores the increasing reliance on animal models to support innovations in drug development, disease research, and therapeutic solutions. Among the various species used in research, mice remain the dominant choice within the USA market. Their genetic similarity to humans and adaptability to a wide range of studies make them an essential tool in preclinical trials and biomedical experiments. Mice accounted for a significant share of over 61.03% of the market in 2022, solidifying their role as key contributors to scientific discovery. The expanding animal model market in the USA continues to play a vital role in advancing biomedical research, contributing to the development of new therapies, and fostering groundbreaking medical innovations. As the market grows, its impact on scientific progress will be pivotal in shaping the future of healthcare. • Back in the year 2017, the demand for animal models in the United States, in terms of value, was nearly 818.7 million.
• Over the next ten years, the animal model market in the United States is projected to witness an absolute growth of USD 540.6 million.
• Based on different species types, mice are the most preferred models and acquire a market share of 61.03% in the United States.
• Among the different end-user verticals, most of the demand for animal-based models comes from academic and research institutes. This segment generated a revenue of around USD 352.5 million in 2022, which was figured out to be 37.21% of the market. Key firms in the market are using strategic formulations including forward integration, global expansion, and research alliances to maximize their revenue share and foster business growth. As there are many established participants in the supply of animal models, the overall USA market is fairly distributed and fragmented. However, the market is somewhat consolidated by large investments made by the DARPA and National Institutes of Health in the last few years. However, the market is somewhat consolidated by large investments made by the DARPA and National Institutes of Health in the last few years.𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐒𝐀• The Jackson Laboratory Inc. reported in February 2020 that a specific hACE2 genetically altered mouse model was available to aid COVID-19 research. This change presented fresh chances to create cutting-edge transgenic mice study models for the best results in clinical studies.• Charles River Laboratories Inc. and genOway, which is a biotechnology research company that creates transgenic research models, announced their alliance in May 2018. 2000 Ready-to-Use Knockout Mouse Models were to be made available through this agreement for in vivo research projects. The firm was able to strengthen its market position and obtain an edge over others after this strategic relationship.
• Charles River Laboratories
• The Jackson Laboratory
• Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
• Genoway
• Envigo (Inotiv, Inc.)
• Marshall BioResources
• Janvier Labs
• Applied stem cells
• Biocytogen
• Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Hera Bio Labs)
• Cyagen
• Ingenious targeting labs
• Crown Bioscience Inc. (JSR Corporation).
• Harbour Biomed
• Sinclair BioResources
• Alpha Genesis Inc.
• Creative Animodel
• DaVinci Biomedical Research Products, Inc Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets.

