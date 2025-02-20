"Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic" Documentary Screening & Panel at Victor Valley College

Terry Carney Sr., Visionary Writer and Award-Winning Director Dreamers, Visionaries and Leaders Project (DVL) Umoja Community at Victor Valley College: Fostering cultural awareness and academic excellence.

Join the conversation on gun violence and mental health at the free screening and panel discussion on February 26th at Victor Valley College.

VICTORVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, February 26th, 2025, Victor Valley College Performing Arts Center will host a special screening of the award-winning documentary "Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic" from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. This partnership event, presented by The DVL (Dreamers, Visionaries & Leaders) Project and Victor Valley College’s UMOJA program, offers a powerful opportunity to engage the community in meaningful discussions about the impact of gun violence and mental health.The event will feature a screening of the groundbreaking film, followed by a dynamic panel discussion with key figures, including Terry C. Carney Sr., the film’s creator, writer, and director, as well as panelists Cortlyn Bridges, Donna Johnson, Coach Cornell Ward, and Justified. The panel will dive deeper into the crucial societal issues raised in the film, focusing on the role of mental health in addressing gun violence and advocating for long-lasting solutions. This event is designed to raise awareness and inspire collective action within the community."Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic" has garnered over 51 awards and critical acclaim for its raw exploration of gun violence’s devastating effects on individuals and families. The film combines real-life testimonies with compelling interviews, calling for greater awareness and a unified effort to address the crisis of gun violence and the role mental health plays in it.Empowering the High Desert CommunityThis free public event is part of a larger initiative to bring this important conversation to communities across the nation. Regina Weatherspoon-Bell, Founder and CEO of The DVL Project, expressed her excitement about the event, stating:"We are thrilled to bring this powerful documentary and panel discussion to the High Desert community in collaboration with Victor Valley College’s UMOJA Program. This event, which is being offered free to the public, underscores The DVL Project’s unwavering commitment to fostering community unity and empowering individuals to address the pressing issues of gun violence and mental health. By coming together, we can create meaningful change and a safer, more supportive future for all."Hakeem Croom, Program Manager of the Umoja-Uzima Scholars Program, highlighted the importance of the event, sharing:"We are proud to partner with The DVL (Dreamers, Visionaries, and Leaders) Project to bring this critical screening and discussion to Victor Valley College. This event serves as an opportunity not only to educate the High Desert community about the devastating effects of gun violence but also to inspire all those in attendance to take action and lead the charge for change. Our goal is to empower individuals to become champions for community well-being, creating a ripple effect of positive transformation."Event DetailsWhat: "Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic" Documentary Screening and Panel DiscussionWhen: Wednesday, February 26th, 2025 | 3:00 PM – 6:00 PMWhere: Victor Valley College Performing Arts Center, 18422 Bear Valley Road, Victorville, CA 92395Cost: Free and open to the publicAbout Put the Guns Down: A World EpidemicPut the Guns Down: A World Epidemic is a documentary by Terry C. Carney Sr. that explores the widespread impact of gun violence on individuals and families, while also highlighting the critical role of mental health in addressing this crisis. Through real-life stories and compelling interviews, the film advocates for not only greater awareness but also meaningful action in both community initiatives and policy reform. It emphasizes the need for systemic changes to address the root causes of gun violence and mental health challenges, urging policymakers, community leaders, and individuals to take a proactive role in enacting solutions that can save lives and foster healing.About The DVL Project The Dreamers, Visionaries & Leaders (DVL) Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering communities through innovative programs, events, and initiatives that promote education, unity, and social change.About UMOJA Victor Valley College’s Umoja-Uzima Scholars Program supports the academic success and personal development of students, fostering a sense of community and cultural pride through mentorship and educational opportunities.For inquiries or press requests, please contact Rachel@RachelDaresPR.com

