Nina AI Vaginal Speculum By Adonica Shaw Nominated for Product of the Year for at MedTech World in Dubai

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wingwomen Technologies is proud to announce that its groundbreaking vaginal speculum, Nina, has been nominated for FemTech Product of the Year at the prestigious MedTech World Dubai Awards. This recognition highlights the company’s dedication to innovation in women's healthcare and its mission to modernize essential medical tools for a more patient-centered experience.The awards ceremony, hosted by MedTech World, will take place on Monday, February 24, 2025, at the Intercontinental Festival City Hotel, Al Baraha Ballroom, Dubai. The event is part of the MedTech World Dubai Conference, supported by the Dubai Health Authority and Emirates Health Services, bringing together over 300 industry leaders, healthcare professionals, and investors to celebrate advancements in medical technology.“We’re shocked that Nina is receiving this recognition because this journey has been anything but straightforward,” said Adonica Shaw, Founder & CEO of Wingwomen Technologies. “I first attempted to patent a speculum in 2023 and later pursued the development of an entire product line. But after facing setbacks and ultimately open-sourcing the idea last year, I took a step back to listen—to providers, patients, and industry experts. Starting from scratch, I completely redesigned Nina and refined our commercialization strategy, and that shift proved to be the breakthrough we needed to move forward.”Unlike traditional speculums, which are primarily designed for one-to-one patient-provider interactions to screen for cervical cancer, Nina is being developed as a data-driven tool to collect bio-data that can be leveraged by pharmaceutical companies. This innovation aims to accelerate drug development for women’s reproductive health and maternal healthcare, bridging critical gaps in research and ensuring that new treatments are informed by comprehensive real-world data.Designed to enhance patient comfort and provider efficiency, the Nina Speculum represents a significant step forward in medical device innovation. With its ergonomic design, improved materials, and patient-conscious approach, Nina reimagines a critical tool that has remained largely unchanged for decades.Wingwomen Technologies remains dedicated to driving advancements in FemTech, ensuring that women’s healthcare solutions evolve to meet modern needs. The company looks forward to celebrating this milestone at the MedTech World Dubai Awards and continuing its mission to revolutionize reproductive health technology.For more information about Nina and Wingwomen Technologies, visit www.mywingwomen.com About Wingwomen TechnologiesWingwomen Technologies is a MedTech company focused on developing innovative healthcare solutions that prioritize solutions for women's health and pediatric care. Founded by Adonica Shaw, the company aims to modernize medical tools and improve the healthcare experience for women worldwide.

