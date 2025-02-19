Aviation and Transportation Industries Depend On Boltaron® for Enhanced Safety and Reliability

The aviation and transportation industries trust Boltaron®'s impact strength, durability, formability, and UL94 V-0 fire rating for aircraft and other transportation interiors.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The aviation and transportation industries require materials like Boltaronthat balance safety, durability, and efficiency. As a high-impact resistant, UL94 V-0 rated material , Boltaronis engineered to perform in environments with strict fire, impact, and durability requirements. Its ability to withstand extreme conditions makes it an essential material for ensuring passenger safety and reducing maintenance needs while meeting industry requirements across multiple transportation sectors.Aircraft interior components like seat backs, tray tables, wall linings, partitions, and overhead storage bins must meet stringent fire safety regulations. As an FAA and FAR 25.853(a) compliant material, Boltaronmeets these requirements and limits flame spread and smoke generation to better protect passengers in the event of a fire.Impact resistance is also essential for aircraft interiors that see heavy passenger foot traffic and daily use. Boltaronfeatures exceptionally high Izod impact strength, allowing it to absorb significant force without cracking, chipping, or breaking. This durability reduces the need for frequent repairs and extends the lifespan of interior components, helping to lower maintenance costs for airlines.Boltaronis also a popular material in rail, bus, and specialty vehicle interiors, where safety and durability are just as important. Public transportation systems see hundreds of passengers throughout the day, and their interior components are exposed to high impacts, temperature fluctuations, and wear. Boltaron’s exceptional strength and heat resistance ensure that other transportation interiors remain dimensionally stable even in variable or extreme conditions.As a highly thermoformable material, Boltaronallows manufacturers to produce the complex shapes the aviation and transportation industries require with consistent wall thickness and smooth surface finishes. Boltaron’s properties allow for deep draws while preserving its mechanical strength. In transportation interiors, thermoformed Boltaronparts will fit seamlessly and maintain their integrity.Boltaronis available in a range of colors and finishes that provide design flexibility without compromising safety or performance. This versatility allows functional, visually appealing components that meet both strict industry requirements and customer needs.Interstate Advanced Materials offers Boltaronin stocked sheet sizes or custom colors and textures with small minimums. Aviation and transportation professionals can save 30%+ on Boltaron® and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To learn how Boltaroncan enhance your aviation or transportation applications, contact a material expert today at 800-742-3444.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

