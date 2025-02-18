Update on Prosthetic and Orthotics for Amputation and Reconstruction: Limb Salvage

Table 1: Medicare Functional Classification Levels Table 2: Surgical and Prosthetic Considerations by Amputation Level

Dr. Vigna stresses that decisions about reconstructive limb salvage versus amputation are crucial

Ambulators may benefit from myoelectric prosthetic devices, as there is improved stability with gait, reduced risk of falls, and improved energy efficiencies with myoelectrics.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Greg Vigna, personal injury attorney, Board-Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, states, “This article is important because it goes directly to the important decisions related to reconstructive limb salvage procedures versus amputation at the desired level to maintain as much residual mobility as possible.”

Read Dr. Christopher Crowe’s article: “Prosthetic and orthotic options for lower extremity amputation and reconstruction” published in Plast Asthet Res 2019; 6:4: https://www.oaepublish.com/articles/2347-9264.2018.70

Dr. Vigna states, “The article describes the flawed system of determining medical necessity for lower extremity prosthetics based on the Medicare Functional Classification Levels. My position as a Board-Certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physician and Life Care Planner is that doctors should be the ones who decide on the medical necessity of advanced myoelectric prosthetics for the injured. The K level is somewhat relevant in my decision that relates to needs, but limited community ambulators and some household ambulators may benefit from myoelectric prosthetic devices, as there is improved stability with gait, reduced risk of falls, and improved energy efficiencies with myoelectrics.” (See Table 1)

What are the options for lower extremity amputees? (See Table 2)

