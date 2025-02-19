Championing Human Rights and Climate Rights

Brad Adams SideBar - New Tile Legal Talk Network MCL 50th Logo The Colleges of Law

Climate change cannot succeed without protecting human rights - the fight for human rights cannot succeed without protecting our planet against climate change.

Follow your dreams and your heart - don't let the system or other people beat you down and you will find your way if you really stick with it.” — Brad Adams, CRI Executive Director

MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Brad Adams, founder and Executive Director of Climate Rights International. From 2002-2022, Brad was the Executive Director of the Asia division at Human Rights Watch, overseeing investigations, advocacy, and media work in twenty countries including China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Japan, and North Korea. Brad worked on issues such as attacks on environmental and human rights defenders, land rights, labor rights, the protection of civil society, freedom of expression, refugees, women’s rights, impunity, and international justice. Brad has written for the New York Times, Washington Post, the Guardian, Foreign Affairs, and the Wall Street Journal, among others. He has regularly appeared on the BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera, and other major media.Prior to Human Rights Watch, Brad worked in Cambodia for five years as the senior lawyer for the Cambodia field office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and as legal advisor to the Cambodian parliament’s human rights committee, conducting human rights investigations, supervising a judicial reform program, and drafting and revising legislation. He was the founder of the Berkeley Community Law Center (now the East Bay Community Law Center), where he worked as a legal aid lawyer. He periodically teaches International Human Rights Law and Practice at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law, and is a member of the California State Bar.Cohost Jackie Gardina noted that "Brad is using his extensive experience in international advocacy to work in partnership with local and international groups to document how human rights violations contribute to climate change, and how climate change contributes to human rights abuses. He brings a career-long personal commitment to these issues."Cohost Mitch Winick pointed out that, “Brad has had unique experience interacting with presidents and prime ministers on topics related to human rights and is transitioning that experience into the field of climate rights. He brings his thoughtful and passionate advocacy to CRI’s mission to end abuses, limit greenhouse gas emissions, and mitigate clear-cutting of diminishing rain forests.”Adams joins Jackie and Mitch on SideBar to discuss his extensive work on issues including the protection of civil society, human rights defenders, and environmental activists; freedom of expression, association, assembly, and information; media freedom; political prisoners; women’s rights; children’s rights; land rights; labor rights; refugees and migrants; and international justice.To listen to Brad Adam’s SideBar season three episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.