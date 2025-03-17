Fancy Pansy to Provide Flowers for 2025 American Airlines Celebrity Ski Classic

Fancy Pansy has been chosen as the official floral provider for the 2025 American Airlines Celebrity Ski Classic, an event benefiting Cystic Fibrosis Research.

Flowers create memorable experiences, adding beauty and meaning to special occasions. It’s an honor to be part of this inspiring event.” — Frankie Sheridan, Owner

AVON, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fancy Pansy, a premier floral design studio in Avon, Colorado, has been selected as the official floral provider for the 40th annual American Airlines Celebrity Ski Classic, a prestigious event supporting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The event is scheduled to take place from Thursday, February 27, to Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

The American Airlines Celebrity Ski Classic brings together athletes, celebrities, and philanthropists to raise funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis research and care. Guests will enjoy a luxury experience, including custom-fitted skis and gear, lift tickets, roundtrip travel, accommodations, meals, and entertainment throughout the weekend.

Floral Artistry Enhancing a Charitable Tradition

Since its inception, the American Airlines Celebrity Ski Classic has been a key fundraising initiative, advancing research and treatments for cystic fibrosis. The event features ski races, cocktail receptions, and a private concert by a top contemporary musical artist.

"Being selected as the floral provider for this event is an honor," said Frankie Sheridan, owner of Fancy Pansy. "The opportunity to contribute to such a meaningful cause while showcasing our floral artistry in a setting as prestigious as Beaver Creek is truly special."

A Commitment to Community and Impactful Design

Fancy Pansy, a Vail Valley business, is dedicated to supporting community events and charitable causes. The special occasion flowers for this year's Celebrity Ski Classic will showcase Colorado's natural beauty through a combination of seasonal blooms and elegant arrangements.

"Floral arrangements elevate the event experience for attendees by telling a story, setting a mood, and going beyond simple decoration," says Sheridan.

Owner's Statement

"Flowers create memorable experiences, adding beauty and meaning to special occasions. It’s an honor to be part of this inspiring event." — Frankie Sheridan, Owner.

About Fancy Pansy

Based in Avon, Colorado, Fancy Pansy specializes in custom floral designs tailored for weddings, corporate events, and special occasions. With a focus on personalized service and premium floral selections, the studio has become a trusted name in the Vail Valley and beyond. Their business location is Box 7312, 51 Beaver Creek Pl #2, Avon, CO 81620, USA.

About the American Airlines Celebrity Ski Classic

The American Airlines Celebrity Ski Classic is an annual fundraising event benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Hosted at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort, the event features ski races, networking opportunities, and exclusive gatherings with renowned celebrities and athletes. Funds raised contribute to advancing treatments and improving the quality of life for those affected by cystic fibrosis.

Visit https://www.cff.org/get-involved/american-airlines-celebrity-ski for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.