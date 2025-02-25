Cambria Unveils Four New Quartz Designs: Elevating Elegance, Innovation, and Timeless Style

Design shown: new Remington Brass™ in Cambria Satin™ finish CambriaUSA.com

LE SUEUR, MN, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambria, the premier producer of American-made luxury quartz surfaces, proudly introduces four extraordinary designs. These new designs exemplify Cambria’s unwavering dedication to blending visionary design, exceptional craftsmanship, and innovative technology, advancing the capabilities of what quartz surfaces can achieve.

From light to dark, the stunning new designs represent the perfect union of form and function and offer limitless possibilities for creative applications. Maintenance free and sustainably produced, each design tells a story of timeless style and uncompromising performance, a testament to Cambria’s reputation as the leader in the quartz surface industry.

“Inspired by the beauty of nature and refined through decades of innovation, Cambria’s newest designs represent the next evolution in interior aesthetics,” said Summer Kath, Executive Vice President of Design at Cambria. “Ranging from soft and serene to dark and dramatic, these designs seamlessly combine luxury and functionality while pushing the boundaries of advanced technologies that blend alloys and textured finishes to transform and elevate surfaces. Together, these designs reflect the growing demand for refined finishes that blend bold aesthetics with timeless appeal.”

Introducing the New Designs:

From the rich warmth and alloy veining of Remington Brass™ and Remington Steel™ to the luminous elegance of Brighton™ and the serene strength of Berkshire Steel Satin Ridge™, each design embodies a unique interplay of color, light, and texture.

Remington Brass™

This dramatic yet refined design features warm browns, deep charcoal, and free-flowing brass alloy veining that shifts beautifully under changing light. A bold interpretation of the dark and moody trend, it delivers striking elegance with a low-contrast, subtle aesthetic.

Remington Steel™

Rich chocolate tones and smoky charcoals intermingle with steel alloy veining to create a design full of depth and texture. This bold statement piece reflects the rising demand for gunmetal and steel finishes, adding a dynamic interplay of light and texture to contemporary interiors.

To further customize these designs, Remington Brass and Remington Steel are both offered in the exclusive Cambria Satin™ finish. Introduced last year, this industry-leading finish adds depth, warmth, and subtle sophistication, creating a soft feel that enhances the ambience while minimizing glare.

Brighton™

A luminous blend of bright whites, soft creams, warm taupe, and subtle gray quartz crystals offers a multidimensional effect that is further enhanced by Cambria’s market-leading backlighting innovation. This design epitomizes elegance and brilliance, ideal for creating a timeless yet innovative look.

Berkshire Steel Satin Ridge™

Featuring a cool white base with subtle gray undertones and a raised steel alloy texture, this design achieves a serene yet powerful aesthetic. Its linear veining enhances Cambria’s Satin Ridge™ offerings, perfectly balancing sophistication and strength.

Berkshire Steel Satin Ridge, Remington Brass, and Remington Steel are the latest additions to Cambria’s palette of alloy designs. Introduced in 2022 and fueled by proprietary technology, this industry-first innovation captures the reﬂectivity and luster of brass and steel.

Leading the Market in Innovation

These new designs not only meet but exceed emerging trends in quartz surfaces:

Dark and Moody Aesthetics: Remington Brass and Remington Steel reflect the growing popularity of bold, dramatic interiors.

Backlit Innovation: Brighton leads the way in the rising demand for backlit stone surfaces, a feature highly sought after in luxury markets.

Textured Sophistication: The Satin Ridge™ offering of Berkshire Steel Satin Ridge and the Cambria Satin finish on Remington Brass and Remington Steel showcase Cambria’s mastery of textured finishes.

Trendsetting Applications: These versatile designs open up endless possibilities across a wide range of surfaces including kitchen counters, full-height backsplashes, bathroom vanities and showers, fireplace surrounds, wall cladding, and more.

The Cambria Difference

For 25 years, Cambria has blended details that inspire with designs that endure, all while staying true to its core values—integrity, hard work, and a passion for American-made excellence. As a family-owned company, Cambria continues to deliver surfaces that transcend expectations, enabling clients to create uncompromising spaces that reflect their personal style and taste.

Explore the latest designs and discover why Cambria is the ultimate choice for those who value style perfected, performance unmatched, and possibilities unlimited.

About Cambria

Founded in 2000, Cambria is the leading family-owned, American-made producer of the purest quartz surfaces. Cambria’s innovative and iconic quartz designs are stain resistant, nonporous, durable, and maintenance free, backed by a transferable Lifetime Warranty. Cambria is sold through a network of premium, independent specialty retail and trade partners that can be found in Cambria’s dealer locator. #MyCambria CambriaUSA.com

