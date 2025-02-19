Firefighter Air Coalition Launches Annual FDIC Scholarship To Support Firefighter Leadership Development & Training

Firefighter Air Coalition FDIC 2026 Scholarship More Air, More Time

20 Firefighters and EMS providers to be awarded free full admission passes to FDIC 2026

This program eases the financial burden and provides opportunities to experience one of the greatest gatherings of fire service culture in the world.” — David Rhodes, Editor in Chief Fire Engineering / Education Director FDIC

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Training is one of the foundational pillars of FAC, and this scholarship is one more step to advance our goal of bringing best-in-class training to the firefighting community.” – Mike Gagliano, president of Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC)The Firefighter Air Coalition is proud to announce the launch of the 2026 Firefighter Air Coalition FDIC Scholarship. This new initiative will provide free, full conference passes to 20 firefighters, and EMS personnel to attend the industry’s premier training event, the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) in 2026.FDIC International is the largest conference and trade show for the fire and rescue industry in North America, with more than 40,000 fire and rescue professionals attending from around the world.As the Education Director for FDIC, I am proud to participate in this program. With numerous individuals funding their own way to conferences, this program eases the burden and provides yet another opportunity for our nation's firefighters to participate in extremely high quality fire and EMS education. It also provides opportunities to experience one of the greatest gatherings of fire service culture in the world,” said David Rhodes, Editor in Chief Fire Engineering / Education Director FDICThe FDIC brings the fire service to life. It not only provides invaluable training and networking opportunities but also serves as a platform for recognizing and fostering the next generation of fire service leaders. By participating in this prestigious event, scholarship winners will gain access to cutting-edge knowledge and hands-on experiences that will shape their careers and enhance their contributions to the fire and rescue community.Scholarship winners will choose from more than 200 classes and workshops, including hands-on training (HOT) events.Scholarship details. https://www aircoalition.org /scholarship-2026/About the Firefighter Air CoalitionThe Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC) serves as a dedicated advocacy organization focused on firefighter air safety, education and training. It emphasizes the implementation of best practices in air management across tactics, operations, and strategies. The coalition also addresses associated technologies pertinent to air resupply to improve citizen safety and prolong the lives of firefighters, while integrating relevant scientific research and findings.The Firefighter Air Coalition credits its growing stable of sponsors and advocates for supporting the funding of the program. These include: Johnson Controls, Lifeline Fire Hose, Schambaugh and Son, LLP, Bauer Compressor Inc., and Arctic Compressor.Visit https://www.aircoalition.org to learn more about the Firefighter Air Coalition's absolute mission for Firefighter Air Safety.

