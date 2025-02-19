ANNOUNCING THE 2025 GERRY MULLIGAN JAZZ CHALLENGE

Gerry's Instrument of Choice was the Conn-Selmer Saxophone Austin Falvey Won a New Selmer Saxophone for hisPerfor mance in the Gerry Mulligan Jazz Challenge

Top Prizes Include a Selmer Saxophone Plus Thousands of Dollars in Grants

For students to have free access to Gerry's music and a platform to share their performance is truly a one-of-a-kind opportunity” — Alexa Tarantina, Professional Jazz Musician

DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Annual “Gerry Mulligan Jazz Challenge” has been announced by the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation. This year, high school musicians are being asked to upload their video playing one of Gerry Mulligan’s most famous compositions, “Etude for Franca.” In addition to lead sheets for students, there will also be charts (for every instrument) and an educational video available for teachers – for free. The contest runs from February 15 – April 1, 2025. Winners will be announced on April 6 in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month and Gerry’s birthday.Foundation Board Member and Music Professor Ted Hogarth explains that the melody and chords are provided so high school musicians can learn the melody and perform the song regardless of what instrument they play.Saxophonist Alexa Tarantino, a professional musician and scholarship recipient from the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation adds, "Gerry Mulligan’s Jazz Challenge is an incredible platform for students to study Gerry’s legacy! For students to have free access to his music and a platform to share their performance is truly a one-of-a-kind opportunity, and it’s a testament to Gerry and Franca Mulligan's commitment to inspiring and educating the next generation of jazz musicians."While Gerry Mulligan popularized the use of the baritone saxophone as a solo instrument, students can submit “Etude for Franca” on the instrument of their choice. High school musicians must upload their recorded video on YouTube and share the link in their entry form at www.gerryandfrancamulliganfoundation.org . A team of professional musicians will judge high school musicians on sound, technique, intonation and presentation.Franca Mulligan, President of the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation says, “This is an exciting time of year for the Foundation because we can introduce a new audience to Gerry’s music. He would be so pleased.” And while Gerry has adoring admirers worldwide, some of his most famous were Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts who credits Gerry for becoming a musician and Former President Bill Clinton, who said, “No one ever played the horn like he did, and no one ever will.”The Grand Prize of a Selmer Saxophone - Gerry’s favorite instrument - will be awarded for the best entry. Thousands of dollars in grants will also be awarded to first and second-place winners. And NEW in 2025, the teacher who has the most students submit a performance will win a new Conn-Selmer Alto Saxophone, valued at $3,000.About the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation: The Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation is a 501(C)(3) charitable foundation, established to fulfill Gerry’s wishes to provide music education , free music to young musicians in need, to donate musical instruments to inner city schools, and perpetuate Gerry’s music. As a composer, arranger, saxophonist, and bandleader, Gerry Mulligan remains one of the greatest of jazz legends. The Library of Congress serves as the repository for the permanent Gerry Mulligan Collection.Conn Selmer is the leading manufacturer and distributor of musical instruments for students, amateur, and professional use. With a tradition of innovation and superior musical performance, their brands have earned a legacy of respect unparalleled by any other builders.For more information, contact: Mia Toschi Executive DirectorGerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation miamediamix@gmail.com 203-524-2422

