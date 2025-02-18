Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC Is a Personal Injury Lawyer and Divorce Lawyer in Independence, MO

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC , a leading law firm renowned for its commitment to justice, is pleased to announce they provide legal services to clients in Independence, MO. With a dedicated team of experienced attorneys, Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC offers expert legal counsel in personal injury and divorce cases in Independence and the surrounding areas.As the go-to personal injury lawyer in Independence, MO , Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC brings knowledge and expertise to assist clients who have suffered injuries due to accidents, negligence, or malpractice. The firm is dedicated to advocating for the rights of those who have been wrongfully injured and helping them secure the compensation they deserve.Additionally, Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC offers experienced divorce lawyer services in Independence, MO. The firm understands divorce's emotional and legal complexities and is committed to providing empathetic support and effective legal solutions to clients navigating this challenging process.At Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC, clients can expect personalized attention, clear communication, and a relentless pursuit of justice. The firm's attorneys have a proven track record of success and are ready to protect the rights and interests of clients in personal injury and divorce cases.Individuals interested in working with a personal injury lawyer or divorce lawyer in Independence, MO can visit the Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC website or call 816-347-1818 for more information.About Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC: Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC is a leading law firm that provides expert legal representation in personal injury and divorce cases in Independence, Missouri, and surrounding areas. With 40 + years of combined experience representing clients in personal injury law cases, the team of attorneys at Kelly, Reed & Jansen, LLC has a deep knowledge of personal injury law and vast resources at their disposal to obtain justice for their client’s losses. In family law cases, the team will work tirelessly to achieve fair and equitable solutions that benefit the client and their family.

