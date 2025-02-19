e.Republic Announces Winners of 2025 SLEDIE Awards

Recognizes marketing excellence and engagement in the gov tech industry

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- e.Republic LLC. , the gov tech industry’s leading media, research and data company focused exclusively on state and local government and education, has announced the third-annual recipients of their SLED Industry Excellence Awards (“SLEDIE”). The awards acknowledge and celebrate the best marketing and communication initiatives from a diverse range of organizations in the state, local and education markets.Winners represent the most innovative and top-performing public-sector marketing campaigns across e.Republic’s channels including events, online advertising and created content.The 2025 SLEDIE Award winners are:● MOST ENGAGING CONTENT PIECE: AWS; Fortinet; Unite Us.● MOST ENGAGING WEBINAR: HP; IBM; Microsoft; SADA/Google; Socure● MOST ENGAGING AD CAMPAIGN: CivicPlus; GovAI (Civia); Microsoft● MOST ENGAGING AD CAMPAIGN (EDUCATION): Cisco● MOST ENGAGING EVENT EXHIBIT: AWS; IBM; Oracle● MOST ENGAGING EVENT EXHIBIT (SMB): Compulink Technologies; Cribl; Mason Technologies● MOST CREATIVE EVENT EXHIBIT: Commvault; Deloitte; Dynatrace Software; Nutanix● INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP AWARD: Infor; KPMG; Schneider Electric; Socure; Tyler Technologies● RISING STAR AWARD (SMB): Authorium; Coreview; Cribl“The SLEDIE Award winners set the bar for marketing and communicating to the public sector through creative and informative webinars, content pieces, ad campaigns and event exhibits,” said Dustin Haisler, President of e.Republic. “These companies are establishing best practices engaging with government and education while also elevating their brands.”The SLEDIE Awards will be presented by Haisler and Heidi Lorenzen, Chief Content Officer of e.Republic, during the company's annual “ Beyond the Beltway ” market briefing in Tysons Corner, Virginia on February 19, 2025.

