Houses For Warriors to Host ‘A New Home for Our Warriors’ Telethon

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every day, 22 veterans die by suicide, many of whom have struggled with homelessness, PTSD, and a broken system that fails to address the root causes of their hardships. For too long, veterans have been trapped in the homeless industry, shuffled through temporary housing programs that offer short-term relief but fail to provide real solutions for long-term success. Houses For Warriors is breaking this cycle.On Saturday, February 22nd, 2025, from 3 PM to 6 PM MST, Houses For Warriors will host "A New Home for Our Warriors – A Live Telethon Event," a nationwide effort to raise $500,000 to expand the Warrior House Transitional Housing Program. Unlike traditional programs, Warrior House is not a shelter—it is a catalyst for transformation, designed to permanently break the cycle of homelessness by equipping veterans with the mindset, skills, and resources they need to rebuild their lives.A HAND UP, NOT A HANDOUT – SETTING A NEW STANDARD IN VETERAN HOUSINGUnlike government-run housing programs that provide temporary relief but often create dependency, Houses For Warriors is redefining veteran support with a focus on self-reliance, personal growth, and long-term success. The organization’s motto, “A Hand Up, Not a Handout,” reflects its commitment to empower veterans, not enable them.Most housing programs fail because they don’t address the root causes of homelessness—mental health struggles, lack of purpose, and limited job opportunities. Warrior House does things differently:✔ Personal Growth & Development: Veterans in the Warrior House program participate in structured mentorship, life skills training, career coaching, and leadership development to rebuild their confidence and purpose.✔ No Revolving Door: The organization doesn't believe in temporary solutions. Its goal is to ensure every veteran who walks through its doors never ends up homeless again.✔ Accountability & Structure: Veterans are held to high standards, taking personal responsibility for their futures while receiving the support they need to achieve their goals.✔ A Community, Not Just a House: Warrior House veterans don’t just receive shelter; they become part of a brotherhood, surrounded by a team of mentors and fellow Warriors committed to their success.A MISSION THAT CHANGES LIVES—NOT JUST FOR A MOMENT, BUT FOREVERVeterans who enter the Warrior House program aren’t just given a bed—they are given a real path to a new life."The homeless industry is designed to manage the problem, not solve it," said Andrew Canales, Founder & CEO of Houses For Warriors, who will be hosting the telethon. "For too long, we’ve watched veterans cycle in and out of housing programs, never addressing the deeper issues keeping them stuck. At Houses For Warriors, we don’t give handouts—we give Warriors the tools to reclaim their independence, purpose, and dignity."A LIVE EVENT TO RALLY A NATIONThe live-streamed telethon will feature:• Unscripted interviews with veterans who have transformed their lives through the Warrior House program.• A panel discussion on the flaws in traditional veteran housing programs and how Houses For Warriors is creating real, lasting change.• A major fundraising effort to expand the Warrior House, providing more veterans with the support they need to transition from crisis to self-sufficiency.HOW TO GET INVOLVEDHouses For Warriors is calling on individuals, businesses, and organizations to be part of the solution:📍 Attend the telethon in person or watch live from anywhere.📱 Text "WarriorHouse" to 76278 to donate or create a fundraising page.🌐 Learn more and register at: https://WARRIORHOUSE.givesmart.com The time for temporary solutions is over. This telethon is about creating a future where no veteran is left behind.For more information about Houses For Warriors and A New Home for Our Warriors – A Live Telethon Event, visit https://housesforwarriors.org

