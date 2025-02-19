CityHousing Hamilton drives vacancy rate down, improving affordable housing availability

HAMILTON, ON – CityHousing Hamilton (CHH) has reduced its annual vacancy rate to an all-time low of 2.2% (161 units) over 18 months, successfully clearing a backlog of nearly 500 units and improving access to affordable housing in Hamilton.

For years, CHH has struggled to keep pace with the number of vacant units, reaching an unacceptable vacancy rate peak of over 9% (649 units) in early 2023.

Implementing process changes

In spring 2023, CHH made significant changes to address this long-standing issue, including:

New tracking and monitoring processes and timelines to oversee the status of vacant units more effectively;

to oversee the status of vacant units more effectively; Centralized oversight of vacancy renovations for better coordination and efficiency;

for better coordination and efficiency; A revised budgeting approach to ensure an annual baseline of funding is protected to support projected unit turnovers for the year; and

to ensure an annual baseline of funding is protected to support projected unit turnovers for the year; and A new reserve fund to help offset unplanned cost pressures in future years.

“The City of Hamilton is doing everything we can to get people housed as fast as we can,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “We all know it’s easier, faster, and more cost effective to preserve and upgrade a home than it is to build a new one, which is why I am so pleased that nearly 500 units have been made available through CityHousing Hamilton’s work, providing many more Hamiltonians with a safe and affordable place they are proud to call home.”

Recognizing the importance of CHH’s role as the largest provider of affordable housing in Hamilton, the City of Hamilton provided additional funding to help CHH tackle the problem. This support allowed CHH to eliminate a point-in-time backlog of approximately 476 homes, reducing the total number of vacant homes to approximately 161 units – just over a 2% vacancy rate.

“I want to extend deep appreciation to CHH staff who have addressed many system changes to enable this progress, and their work in the pursuit of being part of the solution in a housing crisis,” said Nrinder Nann, President, CityHousing Hamilton Board and Ward 3 Councillor. “Each of these renovated units is a home that someone can afford and can build a life. This is another step towards reducing housing insecurity in Hamilton.”

Added accessibility features

As part of these improvements, CHH also took the opportunity to enhance accessibility features in many homes, including the use of higher-quality materials designed to better withstand long-term wear and tear in purpose-built rental properties.

On average, approximately 40-50 units within CHH’s housing portfolio become vacant each month, with required work ranging from a simple coat of paint to extensive repairs beyond regular wear and tear.

“Our mission at CityHousing Hamilton is to provide affordable housing that tenants can be proud of, and there has never been a time when the need for us to step up has been louder,” said Adam Sweedland, CEO, CityHousing Hamilton. “I am immensely proud of the entire team and extend my sincere thanks to everyone involved, including the City of Hamilton, under the leadership of Mayor Andrea Horwath and President of the CityHousing Hamilton Board, Councillor Nrinder Nann.”

The 2% vacancy rate brings CityHousing Hamilton in line with the average vacancy rate in Ontario’s affordable housing sector.

Quick Facts

CHH rented a record 734 homes in 2024 (compared to 559 in 2023, and 444 in 2022).

In spring 2023, City Council approved $3.8 million in special funding to support CHH in reducing vacancy rates.

CHH generates approximately 2/3 of its revenue from residential rent, with the remaining 1/3 from sources such as commercial rents and government subsidies to keep rent affordable.