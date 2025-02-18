Rocket Group Makes Significant Investment in Caswell Heating and Air

A fresh new look Victor Rancour, CEO Profit Rocket

OPELIKA, AL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rocket Group is pleased to announce a significant investment in Caswell Heating & Air, based in Opelika, Alabama. This capital infusion marks the latest strategic move, further solidifying its commitment to expanding and enhancing HVAC and plumbing businesses across the United States. Caswell Heating & Air will benefit from the Rocket Group's proven strategies, including rebranding, operational streamlining, and introducing new processes, industry contacts, policies, and procedures. Additionally, the Rocket Group plans to leverage modern AI technologies to accelerate growth and enhance efficiency.

Caswell’s founder, Clay Caswell, has already grown a successful company employing seven technicians and five trucks. At just 20 years old, Clay started the company in 2015 with his grandfather. “We started riding in the truck together, servicing one customer at a time. He taught me about the HVAC business and even more about life and how to treat people. We want to take our partnership with Victor and expand across Alabama and never lose our hometown approach. It's all about maximizing opportunities & taking care of people, Clay said.

As part of the investment, customers should expect updated branding, including a new logo and wrapped trucks.

Victor Ranour, CEO of Profit Rocket, adds, “Clay and his team have great energy. We’re excited to help him scale to become not only bigger but better.”

Clay Caswell will continue managing the company's day-to-day operations. His leadership, combined with the Rocket Group's resources and expertise, is expected to drive significant growth and innovation.

About Rocket Group

Rocket Group is a company that was purpose-built to acquire and grow HVAC and plumbing companies. Founded by Victor Rancour, Rocket Group leverages innovative processes and advanced technologies to drive exponential growth and operational excellence.

