Ashley Eggleston Reveals Novel, 'Find Me,' a Captivating Blend of Love, Romance, and Suspense

"Find Me" is more than just a love story; it's an unforgettable journey through the labyrinth of passion and perseverance.

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A renowned author, Ashley Eggleston takes readers on an enthralling journey through the streets of New York City in her first released novel, ‘ Find Me .’ This fictitious story combines romance, passion, and suspense based on the actual occurrences of the author. This is the first book released out of a trilogy that will keep readers wanting more.This story revolves around Nikki and Collin, a New York City couple. Nikki moves to NYC to live with NYPD cop Collin after their romantic adventure starts in a little Buffalo village, where their bond sparks. When a man kidnaps Nikki in retaliation for Collin's imprisonment, the story takes an unexpected turn. Therefore, it’s a story of romance, suspense, and the persistent power of love.Author Ashley Eggleston, a resident of Dallas, Texas, infuses her storytelling with a deep sense of romance and adventure . Blessed with a family of five boys and a loving husband, Ashley draws inspiration from her own passionate love story, making ‘Find Me’ a heartfelt exploration of enduring magic and true love.The author's life took a profound turn when her husband joined the NYPD in 2006, embarking on a courageous new chapter that ultimately led them to the bustling streets of New York City. In the novel, ‘Find Me,’ Ashley beautifully intertwines fact and fiction to create a narrative that mirrors the essence of her own remarkable journey, inviting readers to step into a world where romance and adventure flourish.This novel explores themes of love, sex, and passion, as well as the darker side of addiction and cops. The characters form a family bond as they navigate the complexities of life. This novel delves into complex relationships, life's challenges, and the transformative power of love.Ashley Eggleston is a mother of five sons, including identical twins Axel and Thor. She has been happily married for 13 years. Buffalo City, which is also Ashley's hometown, serves as the backdrop for the beginning of her novel. She describes the book as a unique mixture of fiction and reality. The book, ‘Find Me’ is a testament to her passion for romance and deep love, allowing readers to immerse themselves in Nikki's shoes and experience a story of love, devotion, and suspense.As the first installment of a trilogy, ‘Find Me’ is just the beginning of Ashley Eggleston's literary expedition. Readers are invited to join her on this exquisite journey, knowing that her storytelling has only begun. The novel is now available for purchase online at https://a.co/d/b5gEzIs This novel offers a perfect escape into a world where love conquers all.For media inquiries, author interviews, or review copies, please contact:ashley.eggleston31@gmail.comFlower Mound, TX

