Understanding the Programmatic Display Market: Key Trends & Insights

Allied Market

Growth in adoption of smartphones and improved communication networks drive the growth of the global programmatic display market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surge in adoption of smartphones, improved communication networks, and increase in advertising spending on digital media across various industries drive the market growth. In addition, proliferation of social media primarily drives the growth of the market. However, rise in adoption of ad-blockers to avoid online advertising hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, the emergence of advertising automation is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.the global programmatic display market generated $46.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $825.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 33.6% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.Major industry players such as AppNexus Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., DataXu Inc., Google Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Adform, Rubicon Project Inc., Rocket Fuel Inc., MediaMath, CONNEXITYRegion wise, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly one-third of the global programmatic display market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the strong presence of programmatic display advertising vendors such as Google Inc., Adobe, and AppNexus Inc. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 36.9% during the forecast period, owing to rapid economic and technological developments.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A68862 By type, the online video segment acquired the major share in 2022, garnering nearly one-third of the global programmatic display market revenue, owing to increase in video streaming on the internet, which, in turn, is boosting the demand for online video advertising to reach large number of consumers. The mobile video segment is estimated to display the fastest CAGR of 37.6% throughout the forecast period, as mobile videos help entrepreneurs to create quality and unique content that boosts their outreach, sales, and brand recognition.Buy this Complete Report (347 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:By channel, the RTB segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global programmatic display market share in 2022 and is expected to dominate by the market 2032, owing to the simplified ad space allotment in private marketplaces. The PMP segment is projected to display the fastest CAGR of 48.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for de-centralized and independent ad spaces.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A68862 The report analyzes these key players in the global programmatic display market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, and partnerships to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.