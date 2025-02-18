Ainnocence Achieves 10,000x Reduction in Computational Cost for Protein Design Without 3D Modeling

We’ve enabled an AI-driven process that efficiently mimics natural evolution—delivering results in hours instead of months, using just a single GPU.” — Dr. Lurong Pan, CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ainnocence, a leader in AI-driven drug discovery, has achieved a breakthrough in protein design, slashing computational costs by over 10,000x through its sequence-based AI approach and eliminating the need for conventional 3D structural modeling. This breakthrough not only enables rapid and scalable protein design but also makes it feasible to mimic the somatic hypermutation process in just a few hours on a single GPU—a feat previously thought computationally impossible.

The Limitations of 3D Modeling in Protein Design

Traditional protein-protein interaction modeling relies on 3D structure-based simulations, but this method suffers from two fundamental flaws:

1. False Physics Assumptions: Most researchers unknowingly base their work on inaccurate physics models that approximate atomic interactions using classical physics and statistical potentials. These models fail to capture true protein behaviors in physiological and soluble conditions.

2. Extreme Computational Cost: Even with these approximated models, simulating protein-protein interactions requires vast computational resources.

Considering protein flexibility, solvent interactions, and multiple binding conformations, the cost can exceed that of wet lab experiments. Moreover, 3D algorithms like AlphaFold cannot mimic biological processes like B-cell somatic hypermutation, which generates 10¹² possible antibody sequences as part of the human immune system’s natural evolution.

Ainnocence’s AI Breakthrough: Mimicking Hypermutation with Minimal Resources

To overcome these limitations, Ainnocence developed a sequence-based AI model, trained directly on wet lab affinity and functional data, bypassing the need for computationally expensive 3D simulations. This innovation has led to:

• Over 10,000x cost reduction, making large-scale protein design computationally feasible.

• Efficient replication of somatic hypermutation, enabling the modeling of billions of antibody sequences within hours on a single GPU—something previously impossible with conventional 3D modeling.

• Successful application since 2021 in 40+ protein design projects, demonstrating real-world impact.

Backed by multiple U.S. patents, Ainnocence’s sequence-based AI protein design approach is redefining drug discovery by making highly scalable, cost-effective, and biologically accurate antibody engineering a reality.

"This is a paradigm shift in protein design," said Dr. Lurong Pan, CEO of Ainnocence. "By removing the outdated reliance on 3D structure-based models, we’ve enabled an AI-driven process that efficiently mimics natural evolution—delivering results in hours instead of months, using just a single GPU.”

Revolutionizing AI-Driven Drug Discovery

This breakthrough opens new frontiers for AI-driven protein engineering, allowing researchers to accelerate antibody discovery, enzyme design, and synthetic biology applications at an unprecedented scale and cost efficiency. Ainnocence continues to push the boundaries of next-generation biotech, AI, and computational drug discovery.

About Ainnocence

Ainnocence is a next-generation biotech company revolutionizing AI-driven drug discovery. Its proprietary AI platform accelerates virtual screening and multi-objective pharmacological optimization for small molecules, antibodies, and complex therapeutic modalities. The company’s innovations dramatically reduce discovery time and cost, unlocking breakthroughs across biotech, synthetic biology, and renewable energy sectors.

For more information, visit www.ainnocence.com.

For media inquiries:

info@ainnocence.com

linkedin.com/company/ainnocence

