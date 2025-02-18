Voice Picking Solutions Market to USD 8.78 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Voice Picking Solutions Market was valued at USD 2.6 Bn in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.78 Bn by 2032, growing at a 14.5% CAGR from 2024-2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Voice Picking Solutions Market size was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 8.78 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024-2032. The Voice Picking Solutions market is experiencing robust growth as industries seek to optimize warehouse operations and improve productivity through automation.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4711 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Honeywell International Inc. (Voice Guided Solutions, Vocollect Voice)- Zebra Technologies Corporation (FulfillmentEdge, TC52x Series Mobile Computer)- Voxware, Inc. (VoxPilot, VoxPick)- Dematic (VoiceDirected Picking, iQ Optimize Software)- Lucas Systems, Inc. (Jennifer Voice, Engage Voice Picking)- TopVox Corporation (LYDIA Voice, Pick by Voice)- Ivanti (formerly Wavelink) (Velocity Voice Picking, Avalanche Voice)- Speech Interface Design (Voice picking hardware, Vocollect Voice)- Zetes Industries (ZetesMedea Voice, ZetesChronos)- Ehrhardt + Partner Group (EPG) (LFS.V8 Voice Solution, Lydia Voice Suite)- Apex Supply Chain Technologies (Actylus, Apex Trajectory Cloud)- Symphony RetailAI (Voice Task Manager, Warehouse Operations Suite)- ProCat Distribution Technologies (VoicePick, Labeling System)- Bastian Solutions (Exacta Supply Chain Software, Pick to Voice)- Snapfulfil (SnapVoice, SnapLogic)- HighJump (Körber Supply Chain) (HighJump Voice, VoCollect Integration)- Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (Luminate Logistics, Dispatcher WMS)- Panasonic Corporation (Voice Picking System, TOUGHPAD FZ-N1)- SAP SE (SAP Extended Warehouse Management, SAP Task Management)- Infor (Infor WMS, Infor Nexus)- OthersBy Component: Software Segment Dominated the Market, and the Services Segment Registers the Fastest CAGRThe software segment dominated the market and accounted for 76% of revenue share in 2023. Driven by the efficiency and accuracy of warehouse operations. These tools enable seamless tracking, monitoring, and analysis of data, so no automation is safe without investing in suitable software.The services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as many businesses turn to providers of custom solutions for implementation, management, and optimization of voice-picking technologies. The increasing demand for eased integration with other enterprise systems coupled with the trend of moving towards cloud-based services will further support the services segment.By Deployment: The Cloud Segment Dominated the Market and the On-Premises Segment Registers the Fastest CAGRThe cloud segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023 as it is scalable, cost-effective, and rising in its usage in the businesses. Cloud-based voice-picking solutions enable quicker updates, seamless integration with other technologies, and more flexibility in operations.The on-premises segment is growing at the fastest CAGR, as large enterprises favor in-house infrastructure for mission-critical applications due to the control, security, and reliability offered by on-premises infrastructure. With the ever-growing shift to the cloud, we expect enterprises to invest more in hybrid models that consist of cloud and on-premises solutions.By Vertical: Retail & E-commerce Segment Dominated the Market, and Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Registers the Fastest CAGRThe Voice Picking Solutions market has been dominated by retail and e-commerce and accounted for 23% of revenue share in 2023, primarily driven by the exponential growth of online shopping, the increasing demand for rapid order fulfillment, and the requirement for effective management of large-scale inventories in these sectors.The healthcare and pharmaceutical segment is also growing the fastest in terms of both CAGR and the number of uses for unit-selection systems because of the high accuracy required for order picking and inventory management in drug and medical device storage. Regulatory requirements in this sector are forcing companies to switch to modern voice-picking solutions to comply and improve operational efficiencies.Voice Picking Solutions Market Segmentation:By Component- Software- ServicesBy Deployment- Cloud- On-PremisesBy Vertical- Food & Beverage- Retail & E-commerce- Healthcare & Pharmaceutical- Logistics & Transportation- OthersEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4711 Regional Analysis: North America Dominated the Market, and Asia-Pacific Registers Fastest CAGRNorth America dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023. The increasing demand for warehouse automation and implementation of the Industry 4.0 concept. North America, primarily, the U.S. and Canada is one of the most prominent markets of voice picking solutions, with the strong presence of prominent players and widespread adoption of the technology in the retail, logistics, and automotive sectors.The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to rapid industrialization, e-commerce growth & investments in automation solutions in China, Japan, and India Market growth will continue in upcoming years as it is supported by the growing manufacturing and logistics sectors of the region.Recent Developments in the Voice Picking Solutions Market- In December 2024, Honeywell unveiled an innovative AI assistant designed to enhance warehouse operations. This cloud-native platform merges performance monitoring with advanced analytics, enabling rapid root-cause analysis of production issues. The addition of the Intelligent Assistant allows users to summarize deviations and overall insights more effectively, supporting closed-loop collaboration workflows with case management integration.- In March 2024, At MODEX 2024, Zebra Technologies introduced new solutions aimed at enhancing connectivity and advancing intelligent automation for front-line workers. These offerings include mobile robots, back-of-hand scanners, and wearable computers designed to streamline operations in large retail distribution centers and automotive parts manufacturing plants. The goal is to help businesses manage the growing complexity of supply chains by improving accuracy, visibility, and efficiency.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/voice-picking-solutions-market-4711 Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Voice Picking Solutions Market Segmentation, By Component8. Voice Picking Solutions Market Segmentation, By Deployment9. Voice Picking Solutions Market Segmentation, By Vertical10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.