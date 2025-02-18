Procurement and Supply Chain in Global Capability Centers Market to USD 208.13 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

The Procurement & Supply Chain in GCC Market was valued at USD 45.99 Bn in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 208.13 Bn by 2032, growing at a 16.63% CAGR.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Procurement and Supply Chain in Global Capability Centers Market size was valued at USD 45.99 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 208.13 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.63% from 2024 to 2032. The global demand for advanced procurement and supply chain services in capability centers is growing rapidly as businesses look to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance efficiency in complex global supply chains. Some of Major Keyplayers:- Accenture (Procurement Outsourcing)- Deloitte (Supply Chain Consulting)- IBM (IBM Watson Supply Chain)- Capgemini (Supply Chain and Operations Consulting)- Infosys (Digital Automation Tools)- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (Procurement Management Services)- Wipro (Analytics and Automation Solutions)- Cognizant (Digital Transformation Consulting)- SAP (SAP Ariba)- Oracle (Oracle Procurement Cloud)- Amazon Web Services (AWS) (Cloud Computing Services)- HCL Technologies (Procurement Solutions)- KPMG (Advisory Services)- Siemens (Digital Industries Software)- Zebra Technologies (Supply Chain Visibility Solutions)- GE Digital (Predix Platform)- JDA Software (Blue Yonder) (Supply Chain Planning Solutions)- GEP Worldwide (GEP SMART)- LTI (Larsen & Toubro Infotech) (Supply Chain Optimization Services)- Manhattan Associates (Warehouse Management Systems)By Function: Procurement Services Dominate the Market, Supply Chain Services Registers Fastest CAGRIn 2023, The Procurement Services segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share, due to its importance in improving global sourcing, supplier management, and minimizing costs. The procurement segment is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period an increased emphasis on economical procurement processes and supplier collaboration.The Supply Chain Services segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR over the forecast period. As global supply chains become more complex than ever before, companies are seeking supply chain management services to optimize logistics, inventory management, and supply chain visibility. The e-commerce boom, which is complemented by the growing demand for real-time data, and analytics is the main reason behind the rapid growth of this segment.By Services Type: Procurement Services Dominates, Business Process Outsourcing Registers Fastest CAGRProcurement Services segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, propelled by the need for streamlined procurement, cost containment, and worldwide sourcing. With businesses becoming global, procurement services are needed to keep operations efficient.Business Process Outsourcing is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. BPO has emerged as a significant growth engine as companies continue to outsource procurement and supply chain activities to specialized service providers while business operations become more complex and expensive.By Industry: Manufacturing Dominates, Retail & E-commerce Registers Fastest CAGRThe Manufacturing segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023. Procurement and Supply Chain services help manufacturers — automotive, electronics, and industrial, to name a few — make the most of their production processes, save costs, and improve operational efficiency.Retail & E-commerce is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This industry is seeing a rise in demand for advanced procurement and supply chain solutions due to the evolution of online shopping and the complexity of managing global supply chains for multiple product segments. As a result, retailers are making logistics, inventory, and customer service more efficient than ever to cater to these rising consumer expectations.By Organization Size: Large Enterprises Dominate, SMEs Register the Fastest CAGRLarge enterprises segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, due to their global footprint and the large size of procurement budgets. They pour money into cutting-edge procurement technologies and supply chain management systems that help them streamline their multidimensional operations over regions.Small & Medium Enterprises are expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, Due to the prevalence of cost-effective cloud-based solutions to compete their larger counterparts, procurement, and supply chain services are becoming palatable to SMEs. These services help SMEs to bring efficiencies and scale their businesses at a fraction of cost.Procurement and Supply Chain in Global Capability Centers Market Segmentation:By Function- Procurement Services- Supply Chain ServicesBy Services Type- Procurement Services- Supply Chain Management Services- Business process outsourcing- Information Technology (IT) Services- Business Process Management (BPM)By Industry- Manufacturing- Retail and E-commerce- Healthcare and Life Sciences- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)By Organization Size- Large Enterprises- Small & Medium Enterprises (Smes)- StartupsEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4787 By Region: Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market, North America Registers Fastest CAGRAsia-Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the highest share in the Procurement and Supply Chain in the Global Capability Centers Market. Its manufacturing dominance, technological proficiency, and the evidence of a growing digital transformation demand in the rest of the region are the key constituents of its market leadership. For instance, countries, such as China, India, and Japan, have been driving the growth of procurement and supply chain solutions owing to the rising emphasis on supply chain efficiency and operational optimization.North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by rapid adoption of technologies like AI, IoT, and automation, in the region, for procurement and supply chain services. In addition, North America witnesses high growth in this space owing to rising e-commerce and large enterprises investing massively in supply chain optimization solutions.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/procurement-and-supply-chain-in-global-capability-centers-market-4787 Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Procurement and Supply Chain in Global Capability Centers Market Segmentation, by Function8. Procurement and Supply Chain in Global Capability Centers Market Segmentation, by Services Type9. Procurement and Supply Chain in Global Capability Centers Market Segmentation, by Industry10. Procurement and Supply Chain in Global Capability Centers Market Segmentation, by Organization Size11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

