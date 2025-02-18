Solumed RIS Launches in Johannesburg, Bringing 35 Years of Expertise to Transform Radiology Workflow

Solumed RIS Website

Solumed RIS launches promising streamlined, affordable radiology workflows

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solumed, a trusted provider of healthcare software solutions for over 35 years, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, Solumed RIS . Designed to optimize radiology workflows , Solumed RIS introduces a new era of efficiency, affordability, and advanced technology for both on-site and teleradiology applications.A Legacy of Excellence in Healthcare TechnologyWith a quarter-century of experience serving healthcare professionals, including radiologists, Solumed has continuously evolved to meet the industry’s needs. The launch of Solumed RIS is a testament to the company’s deep-rooted expertise and commitment to innovation. This state-of-the-art Radiology Information System (RIS) is designed to overcome traditional workflow challenges, offering a seamless, fully integrated solution that enhances both operational efficiency and patient care.Addressing Radiology ChallengesRadiologists worldwide face numerous challenges, including workflow bottlenecks, communication gaps, reporting delays, and compliance complexities. Solumed RIS tackles these challenges by delivering:- Streamlined Workflow: Automating and optimizing every step, from patient scheduling to final reporting and billing, reducing administrative burdens and improving efficiency.- Enhanced Collaboration: Real-time collaboration with automated version control ensures error-free reporting and smooth operations in busy radiology departments.- Advanced Technology: Features like Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and MedDream DICOM Viewer provide secure, flexible storage and high-performance web-based viewing, enabling radiologists to work remotely with secure data access.- Affordability for Developing Markets: A cost-effective solution designed to bring cutting-edge radiology management to hospitals and practices without prohibitive costs, making it particularly valuable for developing regions.Key Features of Solumed RISBuilding on Solumed’s legacy of developing robust, user-friendly, and scalable healthcare solutions, Solumed RIS offers:- Comprehensive Radiology Workflow Solutions– Streamlining every aspect of radiology practice, from scheduling and billing to clinical reporting, with an intuitive, user-friendly design.- Optimized for Busy Radiologists– AI-powered reporting, customizable workflows, and integrated dictation features ensure efficiency, allowing radiologists to focus on diagnostics.- Flexible for On-Site and Teleradiology– Designed for both hospital-based radiology departments and teleradiology providers, enabling remote diagnostics with seamless connectivity.- Vendor Neutral Archive & MedDream DICOM Viewer–Store DICOM images securely and affordably and access them from anywhere with an internet connection, quickly and efficiently, and enjoy advanced image review with the award-winning MedDream DICOM Viewer.- Seamless PACS Integration– Connect with your existing Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS).- Billing and Reporting Efficiency– Automating medical insurance claims and streamlining financial processes to ensure smooth operations. Ensure every patient is reported and billed!- Seamless HL7 Interoperability– Dynamic HL7 message mapping allows smooth communication between healthcare systems, reducing integration time and costs.- Automated Patient Communication (AutoComms)– Automating patient interactions via email, SMS, and WhatsApp, improving engagement and reducing no-shows.A Commitment to Innovation and Patient CareFor 35 years, Solumed has been a trusted name in healthcare technology, known for delivering reliable, scalable, and affordable solutions tailored to the needs of medical professionals. The launch of Solumed RIS marks the next step in its mission to enhance radiology workflows, improve patient outcomes, and provide accessible technology for healthcare facilities worldwide.About Solumed RISSolumed has been developing innovative healthcare software solutions for over 35 years, empowering radiologists, hospitals, and healthcare providers with cutting-edge medical technology. With a strong focus on efficiency, interoperability, and affordability, Solumed RIS is designed to streamline radiology operations while ensuring patient data security and compliance.For more information, visit www.solumedris.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.