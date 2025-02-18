MicroRNA Market Growth to Worth USD 7.7 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

MicroRNA Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The microRNA market size was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 21.1% from 2024 to 2032. The MicroRNA Market has been witnessing robust growth in recent years, primarily due to the rising applications in cancer research, biomarker discovery, and advancements in RNA-based therapeutics.Market analysisThe increasing number of the cases for cancer and various chronic diseases has driven the growth for miRNA-based diagnostics & therapeutics market tremendously. Cancer cases are projected to increase by 47% between 2020 and 2040, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), underlining the growing demand for novel diagnostic approaches such as miRNA biomarkers. Moreover, the progressing investments in precision medicine and RNA-based therapies and their extensive applications are attributing to the growth of the market. The market is also witnessing significant growth due to the rising adoption of new-generation sequencing (NGS) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technologies for miRNA profiling. These technologies allow for rapid and accurate analysis of miRNAs, enabling early detection of diseases and tailored treatment approaches. Furthermore, the rise of government funding for RNA-based research is also boosting the market. In 2023, the service segment accounted for 58.8% share of total revenue, dominating the market. This can be attributed to the rising demand in miRNA sequencing, profiling along with bioinformatics analysis services. Contract research organizations (CROs) are critical to pushing forward miRNA advances by providing specialized services and relieving the burden on pharmaceutical and biotech businesses. Moreover, the growing deployment of cloud-based bioinformatics platforms for miRNA analysis is another factor driving market growth. These ML and DL applications in miRNA biology provide a scalable and cost-effective solution for researchers interested in miRNA data interpretation with improved speed and accuracy. Additionally, unprecedented miRNA sequencing accuracy provided by bioinformatics services using artificial intelligence (AI) is facilitating novel therapeutics and diagnostic tools development.By ApplicationThe cancer segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to the significant involvement of the miRNA molecules in oncological studies. miRNAs are important biomarkers for the early detection, prognosis and therapy selection of cancer. Contract research organizations (CROs) are critical to pushing forward miRNA advances by providing specialized services and relieving the burden on pharmaceutical and biotech businesses. Moreover, the growing deployment of cloud-based bioinformatics platforms for miRNA analysis is another factor driving market growth. These ML and DL applications in miRNA biology provide a scalable and cost-effective solution for researchers interested in miRNA data interpretation with improved speed and accuracy. Additionally, unprecedented miRNA sequencing accuracy provided by bioinformatics services using artificial intelligence (AI) is facilitating novel therapeutics and diagnostic tools development.By ApplicationThe cancer segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to the significant involvement of the miRNA molecules in oncological studies. miRNAs are important biomarkers for the early detection, prognosis and therapy selection of cancer. The prospects of using miRNA biomarkers for liquid biopsy are emerging rapidly as an alternative promising non-invasive technique for conventional biopsy methods. With over 2 million new cancer cases diagnosed in the U.S. in 2023 alone, as noted by the American Cancer Society, the need for better diagnostic tools and targeted therapies has never been more urgent. In addition, more microRNA-based parallel pharmaceutical investments in cancer therapy being developed, with trails examining the drug types against target-specific miRNA for lung, breast and colorectal cancer. MiRNA biomarkers are also being developed into companion diagnostics to further advance personalized medicine, increasing treatment effectiveness and patient outcomes.By End-UserThe largest end-user segment in 2023 was comprised of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Multiple companies are now investing heavily in miRNA-based drug development, with several RNA therapeutics already in clinical trials. The largest end-user segment in 2023 was comprised of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Multiple companies are now investing heavily in miRNA-based drug development, with several RNA therapeutics already in clinical trials. The increasing demand for RNA interference (RNAi) technology for gene silencing is also fuelling the development of miRNA-based drugs. In addition, miRNA therapeutics and diagnostics are seeing partnerships between biotech firms and academic institutions. The major pharmaceutical companies are partnering with research organizations for novel miRNA-targeted therapies for genetic diseases, degenerative nervous system disorders, and cardiovascular diseases. In addition to this, regulatory bodies like the FDA and EMA are simplifying approval routes for RNA-based drugs, expediting commercialization endeavors, and widening the market for miRNA-based therapies.Regional AnalysisIn 2023, North America region held the highest share of MicroRNA market with total revenue nearly 45%. High R&D investments, robust healthcare infrastructure and an increasing focus on personalized medicine are the main threats that dominate the region. Therefore, this has paved the way for the growth of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), approving new RNA therapies. Additionally, the presence of key players in the industry such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina Inc., and others in this region is expected to drive the growth of the market. Europe is also a significant contributor to the miRNA market and the European Union’s Horizon Europe scheme, which supports RNA research. Biomarker development and precision medicine are most advanced in Germany, the UK and France.Geographically, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the most lucrative region in microRNA Market Space as Countries such as China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of miRNA research, development, and clinical applications. Government programmes, including China's "Healthy China 2030" initiative and India's National Biopharma Mission, are driving advances in RNA-based technologies. A growing biotechnology industry and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region are among the endorsers of the market growth.Recent Developments• In 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched an advanced miRNA sequencing kit, enhancing the accuracy of biomarker discovery in oncology research.• In January 2024, Qiagen introduced a new miRNA extraction platform, streamlining sample preparation for clinical and research applications.• In February 2024, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted fast-track approval to a novel miRNA-based therapy for non-small cell lung cancer, marking a significant milestone in RNA-based treatments.Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. MicroRNA Market by Products & Services8. MicroRNA Market by Application9. MicroRNA Market by End Users10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. Conclusion MicroRNA Market by Products & Services8. MicroRNA Market by Application9. MicroRNA Market by End Users10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionFor further insights and customized research on the MicroRNA Market, contact @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3143 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

