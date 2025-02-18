Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market to Reach USD 15.6 Billion by 2032 – Persistence Market Research

Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market

The per diem nurse staffing market is projected to grow from USD 10.8 Bn in 2025 to USD 15.6 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare industry is constantly evolving, with staffing needs being one of the most crucial factors determining the quality and efficiency of patient care. One of the trends that have gained momentum in recent years is the growth of the per diem nurse staffing market. Per diem nurses are healthcare professionals hired on a temporary, as-needed basis to fill gaps in staffing due to absenteeism, increased patient loads, or seasonal demand. This model provides flexibility to healthcare providers, enabling them to respond quickly to staffing shortages without the long-term commitments associated with full-time hires.

According to projections from Persistence Market Research, the global per diem nurse staffing market is expected to reach a size of US$ 10.8 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period. This growth is expected to push the market’s value to US$ 15.6 billion by 2032. The demand for per diem nurses is influenced by a number of factors, including rising healthcare needs, an aging population, and the growing shift toward temporary staffing models. This blog explores the factors driving the per diem nurse staffing market, its challenges, and the future outlook for this essential aspect of healthcare staffing.

What is Per Diem Nurse Staffing?

Per diem nurse staffing refers to the practice of hiring nurses on a short-term or as-needed basis to meet staffing requirements in hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, and other healthcare settings. Unlike full-time employees, per diem nurses are typically not bound by a fixed schedule, allowing healthcare providers the flexibility to hire them as needed. This staffing model is ideal for addressing short-term staffing shortages, such as those caused by sudden increases in patient volumes, seasonal demands, or temporary absences due to illness or vacation.

Per diem nurses work in a wide range of healthcare environments, including emergency rooms, surgical units, intensive care units, and long-term care facilities. These professionals are skilled, experienced nurses who can step in to ensure patient care is not compromised, offering a versatile solution to healthcare facilities facing unpredictable staffing challenges.

Key Drivers of Growth

Increasing Healthcare Demand

As the global population continues to age, the demand for healthcare services is rising. Chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases are becoming more prevalent, leading to a higher demand for medical services. Additionally, the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic have underscored the need for flexible staffing solutions to handle surges in patient numbers. Per diem nurses provide a valuable resource in managing such peaks in demand without committing to long-term staff increases, allowing healthcare facilities to maintain high levels of care without overstretching their resources.

Aging Population and Healthcare Workforce Shortages

One of the primary drivers of the per diem nurse staffing market is the growing number of elderly individuals requiring medical care. As people age, they often require more frequent and complex healthcare services, contributing to the pressure on healthcare systems worldwide. Moreover, the nursing profession is facing a shortage of full-time nurses, exacerbated by factors such as burnout, early retirement, and the COVID-19 pandemic. The shortage of permanent nursing staff is creating an opportunity for per diem nurses to fill in the gaps, ensuring healthcare facilities are adequately staffed at all times.

Cost Efficiency for Healthcare Facilities

For healthcare facilities, hiring per diem nurses is often more cost-effective than maintaining a large full-time nursing staff. This is particularly relevant in hospitals and care facilities that experience fluctuating patient volumes. By hiring per diem nurses on an as-needed basis, healthcare providers can manage costs better while still ensuring that patient care is not compromised. Furthermore, per diem nurses often bring valuable expertise and experience, making them ideal candidates for filling in critical roles during staffing shortages.

Flexible Work Environment for Nurses

The rise of the gig economy has influenced various industries, including healthcare. Many nurses prefer the flexibility that comes with per diem work, as it allows them to control their schedules and work in multiple healthcare settings. This is particularly appealing to nurses who value work-life balance, want to explore different specialties, or prefer not to commit to full-time employment. As a result, more nurses are opting for per diem positions, which, in turn, is helping fuel the growth of the per diem nurse staffing market.

Technological Advancements

Advancements in healthcare technology, such as electronic health records (EHR) and telemedicine, have streamlined the way nurses provide care. Per diem nurses, who may work in different settings, are able to adapt quickly to various healthcare technologies, making them more effective in their roles. Technology has also facilitated the recruitment and scheduling process, making it easier for staffing agencies to connect healthcare providers with qualified per diem nurses in real time.

Segmentation of the Market

The per diem nurse staffing market can be segmented based on various factors such as healthcare setting, region, and type of nurse.

By Healthcare Setting

Hospitals: Hospitals are the largest employers of per diem nurses due to the constant need for flexibility in staffing. Emergency departments, intensive care units, and surgical wards often experience sudden surges in patient volume, making per diem nurses an essential resource.

Long-term Care Facilities: Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities also rely on per diem nurses to provide round-the-clock care to elderly patients.

Home Healthcare: Home healthcare services increasingly use per diem nurses to assist patients with chronic conditions or post-operative care at home, offering patients a more personalized care experience.

By Nurse Type

Registered Nurses (RNs): RNs are the most commonly employed per diem nurses, with their broad skillset and ability to work in a variety of healthcare settings.

Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs): LPNs also play a key role in per diem staffing, particularly in long-term care facilities and home healthcare services.

Nurse Practitioners (NPs): NPs, who have advanced clinical training, are also being utilized in per diem staffing roles, especially in urgent care centers and outpatient clinics.

Challenges in the Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market

Despite the many advantages, the per diem nurse staffing market faces a few challenges that may hinder its growth:

Quality Control and Training

One of the challenges of employing per diem nurses is maintaining consistency in the quality of care provided. Because per diem nurses work in multiple settings, there is a risk of varying standards of care. Healthcare facilities need to ensure that per diem nurses receive adequate training and are familiar with their specific policies and procedures.

Burnout and Job Satisfaction

While per diem work offers flexibility, it can also lead to a lack of job security and the potential for burnout. Nurses working in per diem roles may not receive the same benefits, such as paid time off or health insurance, as their full-time counterparts. This can impact job satisfaction and retention rates in the long run.

Regulatory Challenges

Healthcare regulations vary by region, and staffing agencies need to ensure that their per diem nurses comply with local laws and requirements. This can be especially challenging when staffing nurses across multiple healthcare settings or geographic areas.

Regional Insights

The per diem nurse staffing market is growing globally, with North America expected to dominate the market due to a high demand for healthcare services and an aging population. However, regions like Asia-Pacific are witnessing significant growth as healthcare infrastructure improves and the demand for flexible staffing solutions increases in countries such as China and India.

Future Outlook

The global per diem nurse staffing market is set to continue its growth trajectory, with a predicted market size of US$ 10.8 billion by 2025 and an anticipated value of US$ 15.6 billion by 2032. Factors such as the aging population, the growing demand for healthcare services, and the increasing preference for flexible work models will drive this growth. Additionally, technological innovations in healthcare recruitment and staffing will continue to streamline the process, making it easier for healthcare providers to access qualified per diem nurses as needed.

In conclusion, the per diem nurse staffing market plays a critical role in ensuring the effective and efficient operation of healthcare facilities worldwide. By addressing the challenges associated with quality control, nurse satisfaction, and regulatory compliance, the market can continue to thrive, meeting the ever-growing demand for healthcare services.

