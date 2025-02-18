5G Network Slicing Market to Reach USD 9815.9B by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Tailored Connectivity | SNS Insider

The 5G Network Slicing Market, valued at USD 396.2 Bn in 2023, is set to reach USD 9815.9 Bn by 2032, growing at a 42.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the 5G Network Slicing Market size was valued at USD 396.2 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 9815.9 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 42.9% from 2024 to 2032. 5G network slicing is revolutionizing connectivity by offering customized, efficient, and scalable solutions for diverse industries, driving market expansion.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4697 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Ericsson (Dual-mode 5G Core, Ericsson Cloud RAN)- Nokia (Nokia 5G Core, Nokia AirScale)- Huawei (Huawei 5G Core, CloudFabric)- ZTE (ZTE 5G RAN, ZTE Cloud Core)- Cisco (Cisco Ultra 5G Core, Cisco Cloud Services)- Samsung (Samsung 5G RAN, Samsung vRAN)- Intel (Intel 5G Network Platform, Intel FlexRAN)- Qualcomm (Qualcomm 5G RAN, Qualcomm 5G New Radio)- Juniper Networks (Juniper 5G Assurance, Juniper Contrail)- Mavenir (Mavenir Cloud-Native 5G Core, Mavenir Open RAN)By Component: Solutions dominated the market, while Services registered the fastest CAGR from 2024-2032.The solutions segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 58% in 2023, owing to increasing demand for advanced network management systems, automation, and seamless connectivity across industries. While Network Function Virtualization and Software-Defined Networking play a pivotal role in 5G network slicing, as companies start broadcasting 5G networks to the world, the interest in more customized, tailored network services will be part of the adoption journey.The fastest-growing part is expected to be the services segment, as specific consulting, installation, and maintenance services are required for the implementation and management of complex 5G infrastructures.By Network Architecture: Non-standalone architecture dominated, while Standalone architecture is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.The non-standalone architecture segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023 as it is more economical and easier to deploy as compared to standalone networks. This is known as a non-standalone network, which uses existing 4G infrastructure to build enhanced 5G.The standalone architecture is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, since it truly closes the door on legacy systems and allows full usage of 5G features, like ultra-low latency and faster speeds. As a result, SA networks are very appealing to sectors that need real-time, mission-critical applications.By Type: End-to-end network Slicing dominated the market, while Edge Slicing is expected to register the fastest CAGR.The end-to-end network slicing segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023 as it provides a complete range of services for a range of industry segments such as automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and others, through a dedicated and isolated segment of a network that reduces the requirement of applications sharing the network resources.Edge slicing is projected to have the fastest growth potential, as edge slicing is capable of being deployed close to a user, which reduces network latency and allows near real-time processing of data while facilitating faster decision-making, which is very important for smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and industrial automation applications.By Vertical: Manufacturing dominated the market, while the Healthcare vertical is expected to register the fastest CAGR.The manufacturing segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, as the need for automation, robotics, and smart manufacturing will drive the industry. Industries want to process real-time data to optimize production lines and integrate devices from the Internet of Things, so they will always need extremely reliable networks.The healthcare sector is expected to have the fastest CAGR growth in the forecast period due to the adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring will drive the demand for real-time data transmission for critical healthcare services. This vertical market should have rapid infrastructure market growth from these applications owing to the secure, reliable connectivity afforded by 5G network slicing.5G Network Slicing Market Segmentation:By Component- Solutions- ServicesBy Network Architecture- Standalone- Non-standaloneBy Type- RAN Slicing- Edge Slicing- End-to-End Network SlicingBy Vertical- Manufacturing- Healthcare- Smart Cities- Transportation & Logistics- Energy & Utilities- Media & Entertainment- Retail- OthersEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4697 Asia Pacific dominated the market, while North America registered the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032.The 5G network slicing market was led by Asia Pacific on account of the proliferation of the 5G infrastructure in regions such as China, South Korea, and Japan where 5G is being rapidly rolled out. 