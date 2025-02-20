The Love Psychic Reverend Barbara E. Szafranski Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SALEM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned throughout the Salem community and beyond, Reverend Barbara Szafranski, affectionately known as The Salem Love Psychic, is inviting individuals to explore the mystical world of psychic readings and spiritual insights. With a unique journey that seamlessly blends practicality and spirituality, Barbara’s compelling narrative and expertise in psychic readings continue to captivate and inspire.

A Journey from Numbers to the Unknown

Reverend Barbara Szafranski’s path to becoming a distinguished psychic was anything but conventional. An accomplished accountant by trade, Barbara spent her early years entrenched in the financial world, holding degrees in business and psychology. Despite her logical, numbers-driven beginnings, Barbara always held a fascination for the mysterious and the unknown.

“I’ve always been interested in the unseen realms,” Barbara shares. “Even before I realized my psychic abilities, I was drawn to the sky and the endless possibilities it symbolized.” It wasn’t until her thirties, amidst the complexities of marriage and motherhood, that Barbara began to experience vivid visions and inexplicable phenomena, marking the beginning of her spiritual awakening.

Embracing the Spiritualist Lifestyle

While navigating the challenges of early adulthood, Barbara found solace and inspiration in the spiritualist religion—not as a doctrine but as a transformative way of life. “It was a place I could freely explore the spiritual without the confines of traditional religion,” Barbara explains. Her early ventures into fortune-telling, followed by structured classes, cultivated her burgeoning psychic abilities.

Under the guidance of mentors and through rigorous self-study, Barbara developed her skills in channeling and spiritual readings. Her commitment to spiritual growth led to leadership roles within her community, including serving as vice president and eventually president of her spiritualist church. There, she honed her abilities to a professional level, laying the groundwork for her eventual business endeavors. As a Priest in the Society of Melchizedek, Reverend Barbara is also a Reiki Master, Polarity Therapist, and Unified Healer.

Founding Angelica of the Angels

In her fifties, driven by a calling that could no longer be ignored, Reverend Szafranski boldly left behind her marriage and corporate career to embark on a new venture: offering psychic readings through her company, Angelica of the Angels, in downtown Salem. Nestled among the city’s famous witchcraft and spiritual shops, Angelica of the Angels quickly became a beacon for those seeking guidance and insight.

“I’m not bragging, but stating a fact—I’m good at what I do,” Barbara asserts with the quiet confidence developed over years of study and practice. Her business thrived, bolstered by her deep knowledge, her genuine connection to spirit, and her ability to connect with clients on a profound level.

Barbara’s life as a psychic has been filled with remarkable experiences that defy the ordinary. From witnessing apparitions to conducting powerful healings with the presence of Archangels, these extraordinary moments are testaments to her profound connection with the spiritual world. Her clients have experienced, firsthand, the accuracy and power of her readings and healing sessions.

Publishing “Burnt Toast and Oranges”

Barbara’s memoir, “Burnt Toast and Oranges,” delves into her unique life experiences, offering readers a glimpse into the world of an unlikely and gifted psychic. The book captures her adventures and the many spiritual insights she has gained—a must-read for those interested in the mystical arts and the life of one of Salem’s most respected psychics.

Legacy and Continuing Work

Although Barbara has since retired from her shop, her passion for spiritual work has not waned. At 89, she remains active, conducting readings and teaching classes for those eager to learn from her wealth of knowledge.

“I may have retired my shop, but I continue to embrace and share my gifts,” Barbara states. Her commitment to supporting and guiding others on their own spiritual journeys remains steadfast, as she offers services like readings, seances, weddings, and house clearings.

As she looks to the future, Reverend Barbara Szafranski is filled with a sense of fulfillment and ongoing curiosity about the spiritual path ahead. Reflecting on her life’s journey, she says, “I know there’s something after this life. Whatever it is, I embrace it with love and readiness.”

About Reverend Barbara Szafranski

With over three decades of experience, Barbara Szafranski is a beloved and highly skilled psychic based in Salem, Massachusetts. Known for her compassionate approach and extraordinary intuitive abilities, she has guided countless individuals through life’s challenges using her profound spiritual insight.

For more information, interviews, or to book a session with Barbara Szafranski, please visit www.salemlovepsychic.com or contact her directly via email or phone.

