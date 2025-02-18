Keeper Security Launches Upgraded KeeperPAM, Redefining Privileged Access Management with Zero-Trust Security

KeeperPAM empowers orgs to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats by providing a robust zero-trust framework for managing privileged access and mitigating risks

With KeeperPAM, we are empowering organisations to embrace resilient security strategies such as zero standing privilege .” — Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, introduces the next generation of its Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform, KeeperPAM® . The latest update introduces a fully cloud-native solution that seamlessly integrates all privileged access management processes into Keeper’s encrypted vault. This unified approach ensures maximum security, simplicity and scalability, enabling organisations to manage privileged credentials and secrets securely within a single platform.With privileged accounts being a primary target for cybercriminals, implementing a robust PAM solution is essential. In fact, 80% of organisations that have adopted PAM solutions report a significant reduction in cyber attack success related to credential theft and misuse. KeeperPAM builds on this approach, integrating a zero-trust security framework that ensures only verified, authorised users gain access to critical infrastructure while its zero-knowledge architecture ensures complete data protection. Revolutionising privileged access security, KeeperPAM provides advanced automation and real-time monitoring, ensuring that every access request is dynamically verified, credentials are securely vaulted and privileged sessions are closely tracked. This end-to-end solution minimises the risk of unauthorised access, streamlines compliance efforts and empowers businesses to stay ahead of emerging threats, whether managing hybrid cloud or on-premises environments.Key Features of KeeperPAM- Zero-Trust Authentication: Every access request is dynamically verified, ensuring only trusted users can interact with sensitive systems.- Secure Vaulting: Sensitive credentials are securely stored in Keeper’s encrypted vault, ensuring that passwords, passkeys and secrets are always protected.- Automated Password Rotation: Passwords for privileged accounts are automatically rotated, eliminating the risk of credential theft and misuse of standing credentials.- Secure Remote Access: Establish agentless zero-trust remote connections to targets within your infrastructure and web-based assets, directly from the Keeper Vault.- Privileged Session Monitoring: Real-time monitoring of privileged sessions helps prevent unauthorised actions and provides a clear audit trail.- Granular Access Control: Organisations can define specific policies for privileged accounts, enabling the least-privilege access model to reduce exposure to unnecessary risk.These features enable organisations to protect critical systems and maintain compliance with industry standards and regulations. By automating manual processes and simplifying audit reporting, KeeperPAM boosts operational efficiency. For industries with stringent compliance requirements, such as healthcare and finance, KeeperPAM supports and streamlines adherence to regulations like the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), reducing the administrative burden of audit tracking and access management.KeeperPAM’s dynamic authentication and session monitoring allow organisations to detect anomalous access patterns and respond quickly to both internal and external threats. With a flexible, scalable architecture, businesses can extend robust security controls to third-party vendors, remote employees and contractors without disrupting workflows.As cyber threats evolve, proactive protection of sensitive data becomes essential. KeeperPAM helps enterprises reduce the risk of unauthorised access, comply with industry regulations and stay ahead of emerging cyber threats.“Security isn’t just about reacting to threats; it’s about anticipating them and creating layers of defense,” said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. “With KeeperPAM, we are helping organisations stay ahead of the curve by providing a solution that integrates seamlessly into their existing security architecture and elevates their ability to mitigate threats before they lead to breaches.”A New Era of Privileged Access SecurityAs organisations continue to transition to hybrid cloud environments, securing privileged accounts has never been more critical. Recent high-profile breaches have demonstrated the devastating consequences of compromised privileged access, with attackers using these accounts to infiltrate networks and steal sensitive data. KeeperPAM addresses this challenge head-on by incorporating a zero-trust approach to validate every access request, ensuring that only those with explicit authorisation can access critical systems.“Privileged accounts are one of the most common attack vectors for cybercriminals today and traditional security models are inadequate at protecting against modern adversaries,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. “With KeeperPAM, we are empowering organisations to embrace resilient security strategies such as zero standing privilege - to efficiently implement rigorous controls which minimise the attack surface and mitigate internal and external threats.”Strengthening Organisational Security in an Evolving Threat LandscapeWith cyber attacks becoming increasingly sophisticated, organisations are no longer able to rely on outdated security measures and legacy systems. KeeperPAM was developed with these modern threats in mind, offering robust protection for privileged accounts without sacrificing user experience. Whether securing on-premises systems or cloud-based infrastructure, KeeperPAM enables organisations to implement a comprehensive access control policy that adapts to their unique needs and risk profiles.KeeperPAM is fully compliant with a broad range of industry standards and regulations, including FedRAMP and StateRAMP Authorisation, SOC 2 Type II attestation, FIPS 140-3 validated and ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018 certifications. These benchmarks ensure that Keeper’s solutions meet the highest standards of data protection, privacy and security, providing organisations with assurance that their privileged access management solution is backed by industry-leading security standards.For more information about KeeperPAM and how it can help your organisation strengthen privileged access security, visit www.keepersecurity.com ###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organisations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. Learn how Keeper can defend your organization against today’s cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com.

