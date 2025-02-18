Neuromorphic Chip Market to Cross USD 3058.5 Million by 2032, at 46.80% CAGR | SNS Insider

Neuromorphic Chip Market Size & Growth Analysis

The Neuromorphic Chip Market is expanding with demand for AI-driven, brain-inspired computing in robotics, machine learning, and autonomous systems.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Neuromorphic Chip Market Size was valued at USD 97.30 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3058.5 Million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 46.80% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”Key factors driving this growth include advancements in chip design, increased wafer production volumes, and higher fab capacity utilization. The market’s evolution is also influenced by ongoing trends in chip design, with both historic and future shifts shaping its trajectory. Additionally, supply chain metrics play a crucial role in ensuring efficient production and distribution of neuromorphic chips, supporting their widespread adoption across industries such as AI, robotics, and IoT.Get Free Sample Report of Neuromorphic Chip Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2354 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:Hewlett Packard EnterpriseIntel Corp.Brain chip Holdings Ltd.IBMInnateraKonikuSamsung Electronics LimitedGeneral Vision Inc.QualcommNepes CorpCeryx MedicalKey Market Segmentation:By Offering, software dominating and Hardware Fastest GrowingIn 2023, software accounted for 65% of the neuromorphic chip market's revenue, underscoring its critical role in advancing these systems. As neuromorphic systems become more complex, advanced software is required to optimize hardware performance. Companies like IBM, Intel, and BrainChip Holdings are at the forefront, developing software that enhances neuromorphic chip capabilities. IBM's software tools improve the performance of the TrueNorth chip, while Intel's frameworks support its Loihi processors for sophisticated machine learning. BrainChip’s Akida processor is paired with software for real-time edge AI processing.hardware segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the 2024-2032 forecast period, driven by the rising demand for more advanced neuromorphic systems. These systems are crucial for supporting applications in robotics, autonomous vehicles, and IoT devices. As industries seek to improve the performance, energy efficiency, and real-time processing capabilities of these technologies, the need for more powerful neuromorphic hardware will continue to grow. This trend reflects the broader evolution of neuromorphic computing as it becomes integral to innovative, cutting-edge applications across various sectors.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2354 By Application, signal recognition Dominating and Image Recognition Fastest growingIn the neuromorphic chip market, signal recognition is the dominant application segment, driven by its critical role in real-time data processing and communication systems. This segment benefits from the chip's ability to efficiently process large volumes of data with low power consumption, making it ideal for use in telecommunications and security applications.Image recognition is the fastest-growing segment over r the forecast period 2023-2032 , fueled by its increasing demand in areas such as autonomous vehicles, surveillance, and healthcare. Neuromorphic chips' ability to mimic brain-like processing is enhancing image recognition systems, enabling more accurate and efficient visual data analysis, further accelerating its growth.By End User, Consumer Electronics Dominating and Automotive Fastest GrowingIn the neuromorphic chip market, consumer electronics is the dominant end-user segment, fueled by the growing demand for smart devices, wearables, and IoT applications. Neuromorphic chips are crucial for enhancing device efficiency, enabling advanced features like intuitive user experiences and real-time data processing.The automotive segment is the fastest-growing over the forecast period 2024-2032, driven by the increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and smart infotainment. These chips enable real-time decision-making and improve vehicle safety and performance. While aerospace & defense, healthcare, and industrial sectors also contribute to growth, their adoption is slower compared to consumer electronics and automotive. These sectors focus on applications like advanced sensors, diagnostics, and predictive maintenance, but the consumer and automotive industries remain key drivers in neuromorphic chip demand.North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Follows in Neuromorphic Chip Market GrowthIn 2023, North America led the neuromorphic chip market with a 34% revenue share, driven by key players like Intel and IBM, along with strong government support. The U.S. National Science Foundation's $45.6 million funding through the CHIPS and Science Act, alongside Canada's push for AI growth via the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act, fosters innovation. Research advancements, such as Los Alamos National Laboratory's new memristive device, further support growth.Asia-Pacific held 28% of the market share, driven by tech giants like Preferred Networks and Samsung Electronics, which are advancing neuromorphic chips for AI and energy efficiency. Research institutions in the region are also making significant contributions, ensuring continued expansion.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2354 Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Neuromorphic Chip Market Segmentation, by OfferingChapter 8. Neuromorphic Chip Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 9. Neuromorphic Chip Market Segmentation, by End UserChapter 10. Regional AnalysisChapter 11. Company ProfilesChapter 12. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 13. ConclusionContinued…Purchase Single User PDF of Neuromorphic Chip Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2354

