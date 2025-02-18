Non-Alcoholic Wine Market to Grow at a 10.4% CAGR Until 2034, Says Fact.MR

Product innovation and production advancements improve flavor and quality of non-alcoholic wines, driving sales in several regions, says Fact.MR.

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global non-alcoholic wine market is projected to reach a value of US$ 6.94 billion by the end of 2034, up from US$ 2.57 billion in 2024, according to an updated industry analysis released by Fact.MR.The 'sober curious' movement, which is popular right now and involves people choosing not to drink alcohol for various reasons such as fitness, mental health, or personal preference, is driving up the sales of non-alcoholic wines. This trend is being seen more commonly among the young population. Additionally, non-alcoholic wines have become more popular in social drinking circles, especially among those who abstain from alcohol. People can participate in social drinking activities by drinking wine that doesn't contain alcohol, without having to worry about the negative consequences of consuming alcohol.North America is projected to hold a leading position in the global market due to rising wine consumption and soberingly odd tendencies. Additionally, non-alcoholic wines are extensively offered in retail stores and online across the region. Because of its strong wine culture, Western Europe accounts for a sizable revenue share in the market. Consumers in both these regions who prefer quiet alcohol or wines to test without drinking alcohol are mainly contributing to market expansion.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4532 Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global non-alcoholic wine market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2034.North America is estimated to account for 26.1% of the global market share in 2024.The United States is forecasted to account for 71.2% market share in the North American region by 2034.The market in South Korea is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2034.The market in China is projected to generate revenue worth US$ 1.31 billion by the end of 2034.Based on alcohol concentration, the low-alcohol segment is projected to generate revenue of US$ 4.12 billion by the end of 2034.In East Asia, revenue from the sales of non-alcoholic wines is forecasted to reach US$ 1.82 billion by 2034.“To improve the flavor, texture, and selection of non-alcoholic wines, key players in the market are investing in R&D and are aiming to differentiate themselves from rivals and attract a larger customer base by developing new tastes and enhancing production techniques,” says a Fact.MR analystPreference for Low-Alcohol Wines Higher Compared to Alcohol-Free VariantsLow-alcohol wine is more popular than alcohol-free wine because it provides a satisfying and more authentic experience. While lowering alcohol levels, low-alcohol wine retains some alcohol and has a flavor profile comparable to ordinary wines. Customers who want the sensory properties of wine without the higher alcohol level find this intriguing as a middle-ground option between entirely alcohol-free and fully alcohol-filled solutions. Low-alcohol wines are a preferable option for those who want to enjoy the classic features of wine while consuming less alcohol.Competitive LandscapeWines like rose, white, and red are being added by market participants. By using this strategy, they are able to meet customer preferences and increase their market share. Many producers are investing in R&D projects to improve the taste, texture, and variety of non-alcoholic wine. By developing new tastes and enhancing production methods, they want to differentiate themselves from their rivals and draw in a wider audience.Head High Wines, a trailblazer in the wine industry known for its commitment to environmental improvement, ocean restoration, and leading an active lifestyle, announced the release of the brand-new 2023 Non-Alcoholic Skin Contact White Wine in June 2024.Growth Drivers for the Non-Alcoholic Wine MarketRising Health Consciousness: Increasing awareness of the health risks associated with alcohol consumption is driving demand for non-alcoholic wine as a healthier alternative.Growing Popularity of Low- and No-Alcohol Beverages: The shift in consumer preferences toward mindful drinking and sober-curious lifestyles is boosting the market for non-alcoholic wine.Expanding Availability and Product Innovation: Advancements in dealcoholization technology and the introduction of premium non-alcoholic wine options are attracting a broader consumer base.Increasing Social Acceptance: Non-alcoholic wines are gaining popularity at social gatherings, restaurants, and fine dining establishments, contributing to higher market penetration.Supportive Regulations and Labeling Standards: Governments and regulatory bodies promoting alcohol-free alternatives and clearer labeling guidelines are encouraging market growth.Sustainability and Ethical Consumption Trends: Eco-conscious consumers are seeking sustainable, organic, and vegan-friendly non-alcoholic wine options, driving demand in the segment.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4532 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ambulance cot market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (emergency cots, transport cots), technology (manual cots, pneumatic cots, electric cots), and end user (EMS service providers, hospitals, ambulatory service centers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Low-alcohol Beverages Market : The global low-alcohol beverages market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for healthier alternatives to traditional alcoholic drinks. Rising awareness of the health risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption has led manufacturers to expand their offerings of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. Additionally, advancements in production techniques, innovative packaging styles, and the expansion of food-based e-commerce platforms are contributing to higher sales and greater accessibility for consumers. Non-Alcoholic Beer Market : The non-alcoholic beer market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by increasing health consciousness and concerns over alcohol-related diseases. Consumers are increasingly opting for alcohol-free beer, which is crafted through fermentation of ingredients like malted grains, hops, yeasts, and enzymes, with specialized techniques ensuring the preservation of flavor. The growing popularity of non-alcoholic beer, particularly among millennials and women, is further fueling market expansion. 