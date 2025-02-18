Insulin Pump Market to Surpass USD 13.37 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Insulin Pump Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Insulin Pump market was valued at USD 6.70 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.37 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.36% during the forecast period 2024-2032.The global insulin pump market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, advancements in insulin delivery technologies, and the growing demand for effective diabetes management solutions.Market analysisThe increasing global prevalence of diabetes, mainly Type 1 and Type 2, is one of the key factors driving the insulin pumps industry. As of 2021, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 537 million adults were living with diabetes, and this number is expected to rise to 643 million by 2030. As a result, insulin pumps that provide continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion (CSII) are gaining popularity for their ability to optimize insulin supply, which can improve glycemic control and quality of life in patients. The market is being driven by technological advancements in insulin pump systems, including integration with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and the development of hybrid closed-loop systems. These devices provide real-time indications of glucose levels, allowing for quick adjustments to insulin dosage, thus improving patient outcome and minimizing instances of hypoglycemia. Additionally, the growing adoption of smart insulin pumps that can be controlled via smartphones and connected to digital health platforms is further driving demand.“Innovations in insulin pump technology, including closed-loop systems and AI-driven glucose monitoring, are redefining diabetes care. Key Players in Insulin Pump Market• Medtronic: MiniMed series (e.g., 670G, 780G)• Insulet Corporation: Omnipod• Tandem Diabetes Care: t:slim X2• Ypsomed: MySugar• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Accu-Chek Combo• Abbott Laboratories: Freestyle Libre 3 CGM system• Cellnovo: Cellnovo MiniMed• Animas Corporation: Vibe• Valeritas, Inc.: V-Go• Sooil Development Co., Ltd.: Durius• Modular Medical: Modular insulin pump system• AgVa Healthcare: AgVa insulin pump• Wuxi Apex Medical: Insulin pump• MySugr: Digital health platform with insulin pump integration• Dexcom: CGM system (can be integrated with insulin pumps)Segmentation Insights:By Product TypeIn 2023, the tethered insulin pump segment had the highest market share 60% of the overall insulin pump market. Tethered pumps, which employ a pump device connected to the body with tubing, and untethered pumps, which also use a pump attached to the body with a tube but are less common. These pumps are especially common with patients diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes who need continual insulin infusion. But patch pumps, which are tubeless and provide more convenience and discretion, are growing in popularity, particularly with younger patients and those with active lifestyles. Advanced patch pumps (integrated with CGM) with high flexibility in terms of infusion devices, delivery options, and drug types are anticipated to further fuel the segment growth in the forecast period.By Disease IndicationIn 2023, Type 1 diabetes accounted for the largest share of the market 65%. Insulin pumps are the gold standard in managing Type 1 diabetes and help mirror the healthy pancreas by delivering insulin continuously. Increasing prevalence of Type 1 diabetes, especially in children and teenagers, is a primary growth factor driving the demand within this segment. However, the uptake of insulin pumps is increasing in Type 2 diabetes, particularly in patients with advanced disease needing high-intensity insulin therapy. The increasing incidence of Type 2 diabetes and the increasing awareness regarding the advantages associated with insulin pumps is anticipated to drive the demand for this segment.By Distribution ChannelThe hospital pharmacy segment held the largest revenue share in 2023, accounting for a significant portion of the insulin pump market. Hospitals and clinics are the primary points of care for diabetes management, and healthcare providers often recommend insulin pumps to patients requiring intensive insulin therapy. The availability of reimbursement for insulin pumps in many countries further supports their adoption through hospital pharmacies. Specifically, presence of supportive reimbursement policies, robust R&D activities pertaining to insulin production, and presence of primary insulin pump manufacturers in the region is anticipated to further propel the market growth in the U.S. More than 37 million Americans suffer from diabetes, a number the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says will continue to increase, driving demand for insulin pumps.The Asia-Pacific region is projected to drive the market with the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period due to the increasing incidence of diabetes, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness regarding diabetes management solutions. China and India, with their massive populations suffering from diabetes, are important growth markets. However, China and India, with their large diabetic populations, make for an important growth market. There are more cases of diabetes in China than anywhere else in the world, with more than 140 million Chinese adults suffering from the disease, according to the IDF.Recent Developments• In 2023, Medtronic launched the MiniMed 780G system, a next-generation hybrid closed-loop insulin pump with advanced automation features, including automatic insulin correction doses every five minutes.• In 2023, Insulet Corporation expanded its Omnipod DASH system, a tubeless insulin pump, into new markets, including Europe and Asia-Pacific. 