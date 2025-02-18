IPS Displays Market to Reach USD 120.56 Billion by 2032, at 7.1% CAGR | SNS INSIDER

IPS Displays Market Size & Growth Analysis

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The IPS Displays market was valued at USD 65.03 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 120.56 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”Growing demand for IPS displays in the worldwide market, owing to their better-holding antiquity, wider viewing angles, and higher image quality in comparison to traditional LCD panels. They are, therefore, used more in smartphones, tablets, and televisions, but also in automotive and medical applications. Technological advancements in display resolution and energy efficiency, as well as increasing consumer electronics demand for high-quality displays, are the key factors boosting the market growth. SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- AU Optronics- WINSTAR Display- Sony Corporation- Lenovo Group Limited- AsusTek Computer Inc.- Dell- Acer Inc.- Samsung Electronics- Japan Display- Panasonic Corporation- LG DisplayKey Market Segmentation:By Type: AH-IPS captured most of the IPS display market share in 2023, owing to its other advantages, including high color accuracy, low response times, and good energy efficiency. AUOtech has unveiled AH-IPS panels, which boast omitted paratext with extreme screen quality and have been utilized in high-end smartphones, premium monitors, televisions, and automotive applications. This means algorithmically sharper images, higher contrast, and wider color gamuts, so naturally, this makes them a go-to choice for professionals in design and entertainment, pushing their dominance to even greater heights.E-IPS is predicted to have the highest growing CAGR from 2024-2032. In the mid-range of consumer electronics, E-IPS displays are gaining momentum due to their balance of performance vs cost. BDTI sees E-IPS benefiting from the increasing demand for low-cost, high-quality displays in mobile phones, laptops, and television applications and poised for strong growth. By Application: In 2023, the IPS display market share was dominated by smartphones and is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2032. Buyers keep asking for high-end displays on mobile phones as they want to enjoy mobile games, media, and photography better. Due to its fidelity to color, excellent viewing angles, and lower power consumption, the IPS tech is the most popular option for mobiles. The smartphone segmentation is expected to continue to reap the benefit of growth as smartphone manufacturers make a more complex, higher resolution screen with a killer display at a reduced cost while developing 5G integration into smartphones for competitive differentiation. Moreover, the growth of mobile games and multimedia will push smartphone makers to adopt IPS panels to improve display performance. And with newer display tech innovations available, it ultimately keeps the smartphone trending upward and hot for as long as possible.Asia Pacific Leads IPS Display Market Growth North America Poised for Rapid ExpansionAsia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the IPS display market in 2023, with China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan being the key markets. Key demand drivers for high-quality display technologies have been the region's leadership in smartphone, tablet, and television production. Asia Pacific continues to be the main contributor in terms of IPS display uptake as a center of technological development and the largest market for consumer electronics. In addition, a rising middle class and increasing disposable income in several emerging economies such as India and Southeast Asia are fueling demand for relatively inexpensive but high-performance display solutions.North America is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR From 2024 to 2032. The demand for high-end consumer electronics, including gaming monitors, tablets, and smartphones, in the region is likely to promote the growth of the market. Additionally, sectors such as automotive and medical devices are also embracing IPS due to its higher image quality and performance benefits. Employees who have started to work from home and students who have switched to online classes have also pushed up demand for tablets and laptops with IPS screens. Technological innovations in North America along with increasing inclination for better quality displays will boost the market growth in this region over the forecast period. Conclusion

