Agriculture Drone Market Size to Reach $23.78 Billion by 2032 | Industry to Grow at 18.5% CAGR

Agriculture Drone Market

Key companies covered in agriculture drone market are Drone Deploy, Precision Hawk Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., 3D Robotics, and Others.

INDIA, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global agriculture drone market was valued at USD 4.98 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow from USD 6.10 billion in 2024 to USD 23.78 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Agriculture Drone Industry Share, Global Report and Forecast, 2025-2032”The agriculture drone market is rapidly growing as farmers increasingly adopt advanced technologies to enhance productivity and efficiency. Drones are used for a wide range of applications, including crop monitoring, irrigation management, pesticide spraying, and field mapping. With the ability to collect real-time data, agriculture drones offer valuable insights that help optimize crop yields, reduce operational costs, and improve decision-making. As the demand for sustainable farming practices rises, the market is expected to continue expanding, driven by technological advancements and the growing need for precision agriculture solutions.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅:➡️ List of Top Agriculture Drone Companies:• Drone Deploy (U.S.)• DJI (China)• Precision Hawk Inc (U.S.)• AeroVironment Inc. (U.S.)• Trimble Navigation Ltd. (U.S.)• 3D Robotics (U.S.)• Ag Eagle (U.S.)• Parrot Drone (France)• Sintera LLC (U.S.)• Delair Tech SAS (France)➡️ Segmentation Analysis:𝐇𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on type, the market is divided into rotary-wing, fixed-wing, and hybrid. The rotary-wing segment held the highest share in the market in 2019 and is estimated to maintain its spot as a leading segment during the forecast period.𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗Based on components, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into frames, control systems, propulsion systems, navigation systems, payload, avionics, and others.𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 & 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐚 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑In terms of application, the market is segmented into field mapping & monitoring, crop spraying, crop scouting, variable rate application, livestock monitoring, and others. The field mapping & monitoring segment held the largest share in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.Geographically, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.➡️ Growth Drivers and Restraints𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝In the agriculture sector, numerous technological progressions have affirmatively influenced farming productivity over the last few years. UAVs are one such prime developments and are expansively utilized in agricultural functioning currently with the assistance of next-gen hardware and software. Technological development in constituents, sensors, and sizes have effectively established mini, autonomous, and unmanned rotorcrafts. This is among the significant factors predicted to drive the growth of the market.However, the other prime topic of worry for the market is the strict principles placed in numerous nations on the flying of unmanned aerial systems at specific heights. Furthermore, the absence of consciousness among the large farmer populations is also restraining the demand for these equipment in various nations.➡️ Report CoverageThe report presents a holistic study of the agriculture drone market along with present trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions, or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, a thorough regional analysis is offered. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster the agriculture drone market growth are shared in the report.𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭:➡️ Regional Insights:𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬Europe captured a significant global market share in 2024 owing to the surging demand for the drones, rising funding, and strong research and development capabilities of the region. Moreover, the growing number of startups such as Gamaya, Delair, Accelerated Dynamics, and others will further aid regional market expansion.Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth rate in the forecast timeframe due to presence of large agricultural countries such as India, Indonesia, China, and others. The rising demand for UAVs from these countries and growing focus of market players on developing advanced products will further facilitate regional market expansion.➡️ Competitive Landscape:𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧Industry leaders usually make tactical moves such as collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches to hold a dominant share in the global market. For example, in November 2021, XAG announced its plans to launch its P40 and V40 agricultural drones worldwide, thus bringing digital agriculture to rural areas with geriatric populations and poor infrastructure. The XAG V40 and P40 are fully autonomous drones capable of mapping, spraying, and farm broadcasting.➡️ Recent Developments in the Agriculture Drone MarketIn April 2024, DJI introduced the Agras T50 and T25 agricultural drones, designed to enhance efficiency in large-scale farming operations. The T50 model offers advanced obstacle avoidance and high payload capacity, while the T25 is tailored for smaller fields, providing versatility across various farm sizes. Both models feature fast charging capabilities and are equipped with the upgraded SmartFarm app for an improved user experience.In September 2024, Trimble Inc. launched its APX RTX portfolio, which offers direct georeferencing solutions specifically designed for UAV mapping. This portfolio integrates Trimble CenterPoint RTX technology, enabling centimeter-level accuracy without the need for base stations. The solution aims to enhance efficiency and ease of use for original equipment manufacturers and drone payload integrators in the agriculture sector.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐐𝐮𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐰:𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: Military Drone Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032 Unmanned Helicopter Market Size, Share, Key Players and Forecast, 2032𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions.Contact Us:Fortune Business Insights™9th Floor, Icon Tower,Pune-411045, India.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.