Liquid Biopsy Market to Hit USD 21.78 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Liquid Biopsy Market to See Significant Growth, Driven by Advances in Cancer Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Liquid Biopsy Market was valued at USD 7.20 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 21.78 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 13.11% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This market's expansion is primarily attributed to the rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques, the increasing prevalence of cancer, and advancements in genomics and molecular biology.“The shift towards liquid biopsy marks a paradigm change in diagnostics, enabling early disease detection and real-time treatment monitoring with unparalleled precision,” - SNS InsiderGet a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5543 Key Players in Liquid Biopsy Market• ANGLE plc – PARSORTIX• Oncimmune Holdings PLC – ImmunoINSIGHT• Guardant Health – Guardant360• Myriad Genetics, Inc. – myChoice CDx• Biocept, Inc. – Target Selector• Lucence Health Inc. – LiquidHALLMARK• Freenome Holdings, Inc. – Freenome Liquid Biopsy Platform• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. – Cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2• QIAGEN – QIAseq Targeted DNA Panels• Illumina, Inc. – NextSeq and MiSeq Systems• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. – Oncomine Target Test• Epigenomics AG – Epi proColon• Natera, Inc. – SignateraBy Product: The instruments segment led the liquid biopsy market in 2023, accounting for 47.1% of the market share.The instruments segment dominated the liquid biopsy market in 2023 due to the increasing use of sophisticated technologies for clinical diagnostics. Instruments are critical for proper sample analysis and interpretation of results. Yet, the consumables segment, especially kits and reagents, is anticipated to be the most rapidly growing as they play a crucial role in liquid biopsy tests. With the growing need for non-invasive diagnosis, demand is increasing for cost-effective and scalable solutions for early disease detection and therapy monitoring. The rising number of liquid biopsy tests globally is also strengthening this trend.By Technology: the multi-gene parallel analysis, dominated the liquid biopsy market in 2023 with a significant 76.1% revenue share.Multi-gene parallel analysis, especially by Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), is the prevailing technology in liquid biopsy due to its sensitivity and the capability to detect multiple genes in parallel. Therefore, it forms a foundation for oncology diagnosis, especially identifying mutations in genes related to cancers. Nonetheless, in the forecasting period, the single-gene analysis segment, especially PCR microarrays, is poised to register remarkable growth. PCR microarrays are also prized for their accuracy in genetic profiling, or pinpointing mutations within single genes. They are also a more budget-friendly option to NGS, further spurring their use within clinical practice.By Sample Type: in 2023, blood samples remained the dominant sample type.Blood-based liquid biopsy led the market in 2023 because it is non-invasive, easy to collect, and efficient for regular cancer screening and monitoring. It allows the identification of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and circulating tumor cells (CTCs), which are important for detecting genetic mutations and monitoring disease progression. Nevertheless, other sample types, including urine and saliva, are expected to be the fastest-growing segment. These substitute samples are increasingly popular as they provide extended convenience, diminished patient discomfort, and the likelihood to expand liquid biopsy technologies use across different clinic situations.By End-Use: in 2023, hospitals and laboratories captured the largest share of the liquid biopsy market.Hospitals and labs are the major end-users of liquid biopsy technology, as they possess the infrastructure, trained manpower, and regulatory clearance to conduct sophisticated diagnostic tests. These environments account for the largest market share based on their high-throughput capability to conduct large numbers of tests and sophisticated technologies. Specialty clinics, on the other hand, will be the fastest-growing segment in the coming years. This expansion is fueled by the expanding movement toward outpatient procedures, the rising need for targeted therapy, and the expanding amount of liquid biopsy tests that are performed outside of hospitals, providing an accessible and less expensive alternative for patients.Buy Full Research Report on Liquid Biopsy Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5543 Regional AnalysisNorth America dominated the liquid biopsy market in 2023, capturing 52.3% of the global market share.This dominance is fueled by the region's strong healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of liquid biopsy technologies, and high research investments in cancer. The United States, for instance, has experienced tremendous growth in molecular diagnostics and liquid biopsy applications, such as FDA-approved tests for therapy monitoring and early cancer detection.Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific is the region's most rapidly expanding market for liquid biopsy. Its expansion is being driven by the quick development of healthcare infrastructure, diagnostic investments on the rise, and a growing disease burden, particularly cancer. China and India are leading the way in the integration of liquid biopsy technologies into the clinic through the support of governments and a strong emphasis on the delivery of personalized healthcare solutions. These considerations make the Asia-Pacific region a major contributor to the growing global liquid biopsy market.Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Liquid Biopsy Market by Product8. Liquid Biopsy Market by Technology9. Liquid Biopsy Market by Sample Type10. Liquid Biopsy Market by Biomarker11. Liquid Biopsy Market by Application12. Liquid Biopsy Market by Clinical Application13. Liquid Biopsy Market by End-use14. Regional Analysis15. Company Profiles16. Use Cases and Best Practices17. ConclusionFor further insights and customized research on the Liquid Biopsy Market, contact @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5543 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

