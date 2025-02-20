Global Pears Hackathon Judging Slated For March 2025

VIRGIN ISLANDS, BRITISH, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pears, the leading open-source peer-to-peer live data protocol , announced dates for the judging of one of the most innovative hackathon events of the year, slated to begin March 2, 2025.Open to students, professionals, coding enthusiasts and more all over the world, free of charge, Pears has invited anyone passionate about solving real-world problems using creativity and technical expertise, to compete for an array of awards. Participants are receiving expert mentorship collaboration with some of the best coding experts in the world coming together to solve creative problem statements. The only requirement is that all solutions must integrate Pear Runtime’s open-source peer-to-peer technology.“We have entered 2025 with great momentum, and we are hosting the Pears Hackathon to attract and encourage more programmers to build on Pear Runtime,” commented Mathias Buus Madsen, Chief Executive Officer of Holepunch, the company responsible for Pears and the development of Pear Runtime. “This year we will see numerous peer-to-peer APPs become mainstream, and our intent is to equip even more people in the industry with the right skills,” Madsen continued.Judging for the Pears Hackathon, conducted in collaboration with Geek Room and Jet Brains, will start on March 2, and will end March 9, 2025. A diverse set of categories have been established for this competition including AI, blockchain, APP development and more, with an array of awards on offer, including cash prizes.“The Pears community of developers is growing exponentially, and 2025 will see the fruits of this community on full display,” added Madsen.To join the Pears Hackathon visit https://lu.ma/9mqll98a to find out more information and enter today.About Pears and Pear RuntimePears empowers developers to build the future of P2P apps with zero infrastructure cost.Pear Runtime is the platform revolutionizing the world of P2P application development with its cutting-edge framework. By eliminating traditional infrastructure constraints, Pear Runtime empowers developers to focus solely on innovation and seamless application creation. Its mission is to redefine how developers approach peer-to-peer technologies, fostering efficiency, scalability, and creativity like never before.Pear Runtime was created by a mission-driven team that values privacy, scalability, and freedom above all else. Visit www.pears.com to access the Pear Runtime open-source interoperable peer-to-peer live data protocol and follow us at @Pears_p2p on X for more information.About HolepunchHolepunch is an innovative P2P infrastructure company responsible for the Pears suite of serverless applications including Keet, the p2p chat app. Holepunch also created Pear Runtime, a combined peer-to-peer runtime, development and deployment tool that allows people to build and share unstoppable P2P applications.About Jet BrainsJetBrains is a global leader in intelligent and productivity-enhancing development tools. Their world-class Integrated Development Environments (IDEs), including IntelliJ IDEA, PyCharm, and WebStorm, are designed to help developers write clean, high-quality code. As a sponsor, JetBrains is providing IDE licenses to the top 10 winners of the Pears Global Hackathon, enabling participants to unlock the full potential of their projects.About Geek RoomGeek Room is one of the largest and most vibrant coding communities in the nation, boasting over 25,000+ active members. Founded by three passionate coding enthusiasts, Geek Room strives to create a transparent and collaborative environment where sharing knowledge and ideas is the cornerstone. With a strong commitment to fostering innovation and growth, Geek Room continues to inspire coders across the country to build, learn, and excel.

