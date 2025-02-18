Robotic Nurse Assistant Market to Worth USD 4.55 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider
Market Expansion Accelerated by Aging Population, Labor Shortages, and Healthcare Automation TrendsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The global Robotic Nurse Assistant Market, valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 4.55 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 15.27% from 2024 to 2032.
The robotic nurse assistant market is growing fast, spurred by a growing population and the development of automation. With healthcare systems under pressure, robotics are being introduced to improve efficiency and patient care. Hospitals that implement robotic solutions see considerable workflow gains, while automation powered by artificial intelligence assists in overcoming staffing shortages. As more interest is seen in robotic technology, continued investment and innovation will continue to change elder care and healthcare delivery over the next few years.
“Robotic nurse assistants are revolutionizing healthcare by providing real-time support to medical staff, improving patient care, and reducing burnout among healthcare workers.” – SNS Insider
Key Players in Robotic Nurse Assistant Market
• Intuitive Surgical (da Vinci Surgical System)
• RoboKind (Zora Robot)
• Cyberdyne (HAL - Hybrid Assistive Limb)
• Toyota Engineering Society (T-HR3)
• Nuro (Delivery Robots)
• iRobot (Roomba)
• Adept Technology (Adept Viper)
• Ameda (Ameda Mya Breast Pump)
• Suturo (Suturo Surgical Robot)
• KUKA (LBR iiwa)
• Diligent Robotics (Moxi)
• Fetch Robotics (Fetch Mobile Robot)
• Blue Frog Robotics (Buddy)
• Rethink Robotics (Baxter)
• Amazon Robotics (Kiva Systems)
• Furhat Robotics (Furhat)
• Savioke (Relay Robot)
• InTouch Health (RP-VITA)
• Zebra Technologies (Zebra Robotic Solutions)
• Myomo (Myomo Myoelectric Orthosis)
Market Segmentation Insights
By Product Type, the Independence Support Robots segment dominated the Robotic Nurse Assistant Market in 2023 with a 46% market share.
The increasing emphasis on lowering healthcare expenditures and enhancing patient outcomes further substantiates the need for independent support robots. Robots are capable of increasing elderly people's independence and well-being. The robots are intended to help older adults with everyday tasks like mobility, medication reminders, and communication, responding to the rising demand for elder care solutions. With the world's population aging and healthcare needs rising, independence support robots provide a pragmatic remedy to decrease dependency on healthcare professionals. As they are integrated into households and healthcare centers, patients can enjoy a feeling of independence while benefiting from required care. The dominance of the segment is further encouraged by the innovations in AI technology, which makes it possible for robots to execute tasks with increased precision and efficiency.
By End-Use, The Hospitals & Clinics segment dominated the market with a 49% market share in 2023
Because of the strong demand for effective patient care and the necessity to overcome healthcare facility staffing shortages, robotic nurse assistants are being increasingly used by hospitals and clinics to assist nursing personnel in executing repetitive tasks, including patient monitoring, mobility support, and dispensing medicine. This enables doctors to concentrate more on serious patient care and enhance general operational efficacy. Moreover, due to an increased number of patients needing extensive and specialized attention, robotic attendants assist in optimizing workflow as well as preventing human error. Integrating the devices into healthcare centers and clinics is regarded as addressing the expanding stress on healthcare systems.
North America dominated the robotic nurse assistant market with a 55% market share in 2023
Because of its established healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of state-of-the-art medical technologies, and rising need for automation of patient care, the region has the advantage of robust government backing, high healthcare robotics investments, and a developing population of the elderly in need of long-term care. Top robotics firms and research centers in the U.S. spearhead innovation, while the dearth of healthcare professionals further speeds up the demand for robotic nurse assistants, increasing efficiency and patient care.
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the robotic nurse assistants market owing to its growing elderly population, increased healthcare spending, and greater adoption of automation in hospitals and long-term care facilities. Japan, China, and South Korea are all major investors in healthcare robotics to meet labor shortages and enhance the quality of care delivery. Government strategies to encourage AI and robotics investments combined with reduced manufacturing costs position the region as a leading center for robotic nurse assistant development, driving fast market growth.
