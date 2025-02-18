Caller ID Reputation, Inc. Collaborates with ATIS to Shape Telecom Verifiable Credential Governance Model

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caller ID Reputation, Inc. , a leader in regulatory compliance and trusted communications, proudly announces its significant contribution to the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) in developing industry recommendations for the Telecom Verifiable Credential Governance Model and Management framework. This groundbreaking initiative aims to strengthen the governance, authentication, and trustworthiness of organizational identities within the telecommunications sector.As an integral part of this effort, Gerry Christensen , Head of Regulatory Compliance at Caller ID Reputation, Inc., contributed to the development of the governance model. This framework expands on existing standards such as SHAKEN by introducing mechanisms to validate organizational identifiers and their associated attributes, ensuring secure and transparent interactions across telecom services.A Framework for the Future of Trusted CommunicationsThe development of a Telecom Verifiable Credential Governance Model will establish a comprehensive approach for:- Issuing Organizational Identifiers (OIs): Unique digital representations of businesses that underpin trust and authentication.- Governing Organizational Attributes (OAs): Verified data points, such as licenses and certifications, that further authenticate organizational identity.- Integrating with Telecom Infrastructure: Complementary with frameworks like STIR/SHAKEN to enhance call authentication and mitigate fraud.The model prioritizes interoperability, regulatory compliance, and security, enabling entities across the telecom ecosystem to confidently verify and authenticate organizational identities.Caller ID Reputation’s Ongoing CommitmentCaller ID Reputation, Inc. has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting industry standardization efforts for trusted communications. By leveraging expertise in regulatory compliance and telecommunications, the company contributes to:- Improved call authentication through robust, verifiable credentials.- Enhanced trust between service providers, enterprises, and consumers.- Fraud prevention by ensuring only verified entities participate in telecom networks."We are proud to collaborate with ATIS on this vital initiative," said Gerry Christensen. "This governance model will provide a foundation for secure, reliable, and compliant communications, ensuring trust across the telecom industry."About Caller ID Reputation, Inc.Caller ID Reputation, Inc. (CIDR) is a leading provider of number management solutions designed to optimize enterprise contact center performance and CX for consumer contact over the voice channel. By leveraging advanced technology and deep industry expertise, CIDR helps businesses maintain positive call reputations, increase answer rates, and achieve operational excellence.CIDR specializes in providing solutions that enhance the trust and reliability of telecommunication services. By working closely with regulators, industry bodies, and service providers, the company delivers innovative tools to combat robocalls and ensure compliance with evolving standards.

